Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Snap-on's Quarterly Sales Jumped 9.5%; Adjusted EPS Climbed 8%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Snap-on's net sales grew 9.5% to $974.6 million compared to $889.8 million in Q4 2016; reflecting a $38.9 million, or 4.3%, organic sales gain, $29.7 million of acquisition-related sales, and $16.2 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The Company's net sales growth of 9.5%, or 4.3% organically, during the reported quarter, was the highest of any quarter in 2017. Snap-on's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $941.6 million.

During Q4 2017, Snap-on's consolidated operating earnings were $212.1 million, or 20.1% of revenues, and included a pre-tax charge related to a judgment (legal charge) of $30.9 million in a patent-related litigation matter that is being appealed, compared to operating earnings of $227.7 million, or 23.6% of revenues, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted consolidated operating earnings were $243.0 million, or 23.0% of revenues, in the reported quarter.

Snap-on's net earnings were $129.5 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $146.3 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, in Q4 2017. The Company's adjusted earnings were $2.69 per diluted share in the reported quarter, up 8% compared to $2.49 in the prior year's same quarter, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $2.66 per share.

For the full year FY17, Snap-on's net sales grew 7.5% to $3.69 billion compared to $3.43 billion in FY16, reflecting a $115.0 million, or 3.4%, organic sales gain, and $141.5 million of acquisition-related sales.

Snap-on's net earnings were $557.7 million, or $9.52 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $546.4 million, or $9.20 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding the legal and tax charge, the Company's net earnings, as adjusted, were $593.1 million, or $10.12 per diluted share, in FY17.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Snap-on's Commercial & Industrial Group segment's sales jumped 19.4% to $341.7 million compared to $286.3 million in Q4 2016, reflecting a $29.5 million, or 10.1%, organic sales gain, $19.1 million of acquisition-related sales, and $6.8 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic sales increase primarily includes higher sales to customers in critical industries, as well as gains in the segment's European-based hand tools business, power tools business, and Asia/Pacific operations. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating earnings totaled $50.9 million, reflecting a growth of 16% versus $43.9 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

During Q4 2017, Snap-on's Tools Group segment's sales fell 2.0% to $409.2 million compared to $417.5 million, reflecting a $12.6 million, or 3.0%, organic sales decline, partially offset by $4.3 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The segment's operating earnings decreased 8% to $67.3 million in the reported period from $73.5 million in the year ago corresponding period.

For Q4 2017, Snap-on's Repair Systems & Information Group segment's sales advanced 11.6% to $356.8 million compared to $319.8 million in Q4 2016; reflecting a $20.2 million, or 6.2%, organic sales gain, $10.6 million of acquisition-related sales, and $6.2 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic sales gain includes increased sales to OEM dealerships and higher sales of diagnostics and repair information products to independent repair shop owners and managers. The segment's operating earnings totaled $89.8 million in the reported quarter, up 9% versus $82.5 million in the year earlier same quarter.

During Q4 2017, Snap-on's Financial Services segment reported operating earnings of $54.4 million on revenues of $79.9 million compared to operating earnings of $51.6 million on revenues of $74.2 million in Q4 2016.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Snap-on expects capital expenditure to be in the range of $90 million to $100 million. As a result of the recently-enacted tax legislation in the US, Snap-on currently anticipates that its effective income tax rate will be in the band of 24% to 25% in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Snap-on's stock declined 1.25%, ending the trading session at $151.47.

Volume traded for the day: 1.60 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 666.75 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 3.04%

After yesterday's close, Snap-on's market cap was at $8.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.17%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Small Tools & Accessories industry.

