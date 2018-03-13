Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: BorgWarner's Quarterly Sales Advanced 14.5%; Adjusted EPS Surged 26%

Stock Monitor: Miller Industries Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

BorgWarner's net sales jumped 14.5% to $2.59 billion in Q4 2017 compared to net sales of $2.26 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $2.50 billion.

During Q4 2017, BorgWarner reported net loss of $146 million, or $0.70 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $293 million, or $1.39 per basic share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter net loss included non-comparable items of $1.76 per diluted share, while net loss in the prior year's same quarter included net non-comparable items of $2.23 per diluted share.

On an adjusted basis. BorgWarner's earnings surged 26% to $1.07 per share for Q4 2017 compared to $0.85 per share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.02 per share.

BorgWarner's full year (FY) 2017 net sales totaled $9.80 billion, up 8.0% from $9.07 billion in FY16.

For FY17, BorgWarner recorded net earnings of $440 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to $119 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's net earnings included net non-comparable items of negative $1.80 per diluted share in FY17, while results included net non-comparable items of negative $2.72 per diluted share in FY16. On an adjusted basis. BorgWarner reported earnings of $3.89 per share, up 19% compared to $3.27 per share in FY16.

BorgWarner's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Engine segment's net sales were $1.58 billion, up 14% compared to $1.39 billion in Q4 2016. Sales growth for the Engine segment on a comparable basis was 8.4% as demand for the Company's light vehicle OEM products was supplemented by growth in its commercial vehicle business. The segment's adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, and non-controlling interest (Adjusted EBIT) were $266 million in the reported quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, adjusted EBIT was $258 million, up 2.9% from Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, the Drivetrain segment's net sales rose 16% to $1.02 billion compared to $883 million in Q4 2016. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, and the net impact of M&A, Drivetrain segment's net sales were up 13.1% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to higher all-wheel drive and transmission components and strong dual-clutch transmission (DCT) growth in China. The segment's adjusted EBIT was $124 million in the reported quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, and the net impact of M&A, adjusted EBIT was $124 million, up 32.6% from Q4 2016.

Outlook

For full year 2018, BorgWarner is forecasting net sales to be in the range of $10.52 billion to $10.69 billion, implying organic sales growth of 5.0% to 7.0%. The Company's net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.25 to $4.35 per diluted share in FY18, with the increase in guidance primarily due to a lower tax rate assumption and larger benefit from foreign currencies.

For Q1 2018, BorgWarner is projecting organic net sales growth of 3.0% to 5.5% compared to net sales of $2.41 billion in Q1 2017. Foreign currencies are expected to increase sales by $100 million. The Company's net earnings for the upcoming quarter are expected to be within a range of $0.99 to $1.03 per diluted share, with the increase in guidance primarily due to a lower tax rate assumption and larger benefit from foreign currencies.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, BorgWarner's stock declined 1.53%, ending the trading session at $50.77.

Volume traded for the day: 1.19 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 9.89%; and past twelve-month period - up 21.49%

After yesterday's close, BorgWarner's market cap was at $10.65 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.03.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

