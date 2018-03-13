Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Algonquin Power Announces Completion of Formation of AAGES Joint Venture; Completes Purchase of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield Plc

Stock Monitor: U.S. Geothermal Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) ("APUC"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AQN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 09, 2018, the Company, which is a leading generation, transmission, and distribution utility with $10 billion of total assets, announced that it completed the previously announced formation of a joint venture with Seville, Spain-based Abengoa S.A., which would be focused on the development and construction of global clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The AAGES joint venture, according to the Company, would offer a balanced approach for its entry into strategic global markets, capitalizing on Abengoa's international presence and expertise. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for U.S. Geothermal Inc. (NYSE AMER: HTM), which also belongs to the Utilities sector as the Company Algonquin Power & Utilities. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HTM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Algonquin Power & Utilities most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AQN

The Announcement

Additionally, APUC also announced the completion of the previously announced purchase of 25% of equity interest in Atlantica Yield Plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica") from Abengoa, for a total purchase price of $608 million. The 25% equity price represented about 25 million shares, and entitled a subsidiary of APUC to receive Atlantica's dividend of $0.31 per share, to be paid on or about March 27, 2018. Atlantica, according to APUC, owns and operates a diverse long-term contracted portfolio of 22 facilities, representing 1.7 GW of clean power generating capacity; 1,770 kilometers of electric transmission lines; and two desalination plants in selected global markets, including North America, South America, and Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA).

APUC further added that Atlantica's portfolio was complementary to its existing operations, and that the Company's commitment to Atlantica is expected to strengthen Atlantica's prospects through the addition of new assets, thereby accelerating the growth of its cash available for distribution. The projects, expected to be undertaken by AAGES under a new right of first offer agreement in favor of Atlantica, represented an important source of future growth for Atlantica.

APUC viewed the completion of the transactions as a significant milestone for the collaboration, as it would establish APUC as a key player in the global clean energy and water infrastructure development. Through Atlantica, APUC would benefit from having an international operator for new projects developed by the AAGES, and interest in an attractively-priced portfolio of high quality, international operating assets, which would be accretive to the Company's earnings and cash flow per share.

Company Growth Prospects

On November 01, 2017, APUC announced the creation of an international project development joint venture that would combine the core competencies of the Company and Abengoa. The Company also expected near-term development opportunities from Abengoa's construction project, which would represent an expected equity investment opportunity of $300 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Algonquin Power & Utilities' stock slightly declined 0.20%, ending the trading session at $10.15.

Volume traded for the day: 673.69 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 148.27 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.50%; and past twelve-month period - up 10.21%

After yesterday's close, Algonquin Power & Utilities' market cap was at $3.93 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 44.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Diversified Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors