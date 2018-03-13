Active-Investors: Wired News - CTI BioPharma's Pacritinib Phase-3 PERSIST-2 Clinical Trial Data Published in JAMA Oncology

Stock Monitor: Fate Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

The Phase-3 PERSIST-2 trial results were previously presented at the 58th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, in December 2016.

Results of Phase-3 PERSIST-2 Clinical Trial

In the randomized, international, multicenter Phase-3 PERSIST-2 clinical trial, 149 patients were enrolled to evaluate pacritinib compared to best available therapy (BAT). The combined pacritinib arms of 400mg once daily and 200mg twice daily was administered.

18% of patients demonstrated 35% improvement in spleen volume reduction (SVR) at 24 weeks of treatment, compared 3% patients in the BAT arm, which included treatment with ruxolitinib. 25% of the patients demonstrated a greater than 50% reduction in total symptom score (TSS) compared to 14% patients in the BAT arm. Additionally, an exploratory analysis of the 74 patients who received pacritinib 200mg twice daily showed an improvement of 35% or more reduction of SVR in 22% patients and 50% or greater reduction of TSS in 32% patients.

On the safety front, the most common non-blood adverse events (AEs) were GI events, fatigue, peripheral edema, and dizziness. Diarrhea was the most frequently observed AE with pacritinib. Cardiac events in the treatment were reported at 32% versus 28% for BAT. Grade 3 or 4 cardiac events were reported in 13% patients treated with pacritinib once daily, 7% patients treated with pacritinib twice daily, and 9% patients treated with BAT.

CTI BioPharma Enrolling in Phase-2 Trial of Pacritinib in Patients with Myelofibrosis who have Thrombocytopenia

The Company is currently enrolling patients in the PAC203 study, a Phase-2 clinical trial of pacritinib in patients with primary myelofibrosis who have failed prior ruxolitinib therapy. The study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of three dosing schedules, including 200mg twice daily (BID), 100mg twice daily (BID), and 100mg once daily (QD). The 200mg BID dose regimen was used in the Phase-3 PERSIST-2 trial of pacritinib in patients with myelofibrosis. The trial is expected to enroll up to approximately 105 patients.

About Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a relatively rare bone marrow cancer that disrupts the body's normal production of blood cells. The result is extensive scarring in bone marrow, leading to severe anemia, weakness, fatigue, and often an enlarged spleen. Myelofibrosis belongs to a group of diseases called myeloproliferative disorders. Many people with myelofibrosis get progressively worse, and some may eventually develop a more serious form of leukemia.

About Pacritinib

Pacritinib, CTI BioPharma's lead product candidate, is an investigational oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) with activity against two important activating mutations: JAK2 and FLT3. The JAK family of enzymes is a central component in signal transduction pathways, which are critical to normal blood cell growth and development as well as inflammatory cytokine expression and immune responses. Activating mutations of JAK2 are implicated in certain blood-related cancers, including myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), leukemia and certain solid tumors. FLT3 is a gene commonly found mutated in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), due to its inhibition of c-fms, IRAK1, JAK2, and FLT3. inhibitors.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, CTI BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and healthcare providers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, CTI BioPharma's stock was slightly up 0.75%, ending the trading session at $4.04.

Volume traded for the day: 442.07 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 412.92 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 34.22%; previous three-month period - up 53.03%; past six-month period - up 25.08%; and year-to-date - up 50.75%

After yesterday's close, CTI BioPharma's market cap was at $172.67 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

