Active-Investors: Wired News - FMC Selects CEO for New Planned Lithium Materials Company

Stock Monitor: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FMC as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 09, 2018, the Company announced that it has appointed Paul Graves, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FMC, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the previously announced new, publicly-traded lithium materials company. The new company will be created by separating FMC's lithium business in the second half of 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company FMC Corp. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SQM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, FMC most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FMC

Other Executive Appointments

Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO of FMC Agricultural Solutions, is appointed CFO for the new lithium materials company. Pierre Brondeau will serve as Chairman of the Board of the new company. Brondeau will continue to lead FMC as President, CEO, and Chairman.

Also, Tom Schneberger, Vice President and Global Business Director of FMC Lithium, is named Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the new company. Andrew Sandifer is appointed CFO and Treasurer for FMC. All new appointments will be effective as from May 15, 2018.

FMC's Lithium Business IPO Expected in H2 2018

Pierre Brondeau stated that preparations to separate FMC's lithium business are progressing very well, with an expected IPO in the second half of 2018. Brondeau mentioned that it is important that the Company has a strong executive team in place, well in advance of the IPO.

Paul Graves' Career History

Paul Graves was named Executive Vice President and CFO in October 2012. He brings more than 19 years of international banking and accounting experience, with a specialized focus on chemicals and agriculture. Graves previously served as Managing Director and Partner in the Investment Banking Division, Goldman Sachs Group in Hong Kong. Also for Goldman Sachs, he served as Global Head of Agricultural Investment Banking and Global Head of Chemical Investment Banking. Graves joined Goldman Sachs in its London office in 2000, and became a Partner in 2008. He previously held finance and auditing roles of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young, British Sky Broadcasting Group, ING Barings, and J. Henry Schroder & Co. Graves earned his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance from Nottingham Trent University in 1993, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant (ACA) with Ernst & Young.

Professional Experiences of Other Executives

Pierre Brondeau joined FMC in January 2010, as President and CEO, and was named Chairman of the Board in October 2010. Brondeau previously served as President and CEO of Dow Advanced Materials until September 2009. Prior to Dow Advanced Materials, he was President and COO of Rohm and Haas Co. Before joining Rohm and Haas, Brondeau spent six years at Air Liquide in Paris and Chicago.

Tom Schneberger was named Vice President and Global Business Director for FMC Lithium in November 2014. He was previously Vice President and Global Business Director for Alkali Chemicals. Prior to joining FMC, Tom held leadership positions at General Chemical and Rhodia in engineering, manufacturing, process safety, business development, and sales and marketing.

Andrew Sandifer is a 25-year industry veteran with extensive experience in strategic planning, investor relations, treasury, M&A, and commercial management. Prior to joining FMC in 2010, he held various business and finance leadership roles at ARAMARK, The Dow Chemical Co, Rohm and Haas Co., and the Boston Consulting Group.

Gilberto Antoniazzi has served in senior finance roles in the US, Latin America, and Europe during his 25-year FMC career. Antoniazzi worked across most disciplines in Finance, including financial planning, analysis, accounting, and tax.

Lithium Business Spinoff

FMC has planned to conduct a separate listing of FMC Lithium in the second half of 2018, and to create two separate public companies. The Company expects that the separation will take the form of a tax-free distribution of shares to existing FMC's shareholders. In January 2018, FMC revised its operating agreements in Argentina, allowing it to expand production and completing an important step towards the intended separation of its lithium business.

About FMC Corp.

Founded in 1884 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, FMC is a diversified chemical Company, providing solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The Company operates through two segments, namely (i) FMC Agricultural Solutions, and (ii) FMC Lithium.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, FMC's stock marginally climbed 0.39%, ending the trading session at $83.88.

Volume traded for the day: 1.29 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.72%; and past twelve-month period - up 39.68%

After yesterday's close, FMC's market cap was at $11.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 49.25.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors