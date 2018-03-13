Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Domino's Pizza Boosted its Dividend By 20%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 14, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) ("Domino's") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 14, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 13, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on DPZ:

Dividend Declared

On February 14, 2018, Domino's Board of Directors declared a $0.55 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of March 15, 2018 to be paid on March 30, 2018. This represents an increase of approximately 20% over the previous quarterly dividend amount.

Domino's indicated dividend represents a yield of 0.96% compared to the average dividend yield of 1.98% for the Services sector. The Company has raised its dividend for four consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Domino's has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.28 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Domino's is forecasted to report earnings of $9.33 for the next year, which is more than four times compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.20 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Domino's had approximately $35.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $3.15 billion in total debt and $128.3 million of available borrowings under its $175.0 million variable funding notes. Domino's free cash flow was approximately $249.0 million in fiscal 2017. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Domino's

On February 27, 2018, Domino's announced that it is conducting a second round of self-driving delivery vehicle testing, with a focus on the customer experience. This two-month test in Miami, in partnership with Ford, will leverage the learnings of the first round of testing, but will add the element of delivery in a larger, urban setting. For this test, a Ford Fusion Hybrid vehicle, manually driven but outfitted to look like a self-driving vehicle, will take deliveries from a Miami Domino's store to customers who have ordered online and chosen to participate in the test.

About Domino's

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza Company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. The Company ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 14,800 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $12.2 billion in FY17, with more than $5.9 billion in the US and more than $6.3 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's stores as of Q4 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Domino's Pizza's stock fell 1.12%, ending the trading session at $227.69.

Volume traded for the day: 855.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.66%; previous three-month period - up 26.84%; past twelve-month period - up 21.94%; and year-to-date - up 20.50%

After yesterday's close, Domino's Pizza's market cap was at $9.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.57.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

