Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Danaher Acquires Privately-held Genome Consumable Manufacturing Company, Integrated DNA Technologies

Stock Monitor: Raven Industries Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DHR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 09, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT). IDT is a privately-held Company focusing on the manufacture of custom DNA and RNA oligonucleotides. The acquisition will allow Danaher to expand its presence in the high-growth genomics research market. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Danaher. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RAVN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Danaher most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DHR

Highlights of the deal

The deal is expected to close in mid-2018 subject to receiving regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Once the transaction is completed, IDT will become part of Danaher's Life Sciences business vertical and continue operating as a standalone Company.

The financial terms and other conditions of the acquisition were not revealed by any of the companies.

Management quotes

Commenting on the acquisition of IDT, Rainer Blair, Executive Vice President of Danaher's Life Sciences platform, said:

"We are thrilled to have IDT join Danaher's Life Sciences platform. IDT expands our presence into the highly attractive genomics market and will help play a central role in accelerating our customers' research and time to market as they develop critical diagnostic tests and potential life-saving therapies."

Joseph Walder, CEO and Chairman of IDT, added:

"Joining Danaher will allow us to accelerate the high pace of innovation and superior service our customers have come to expect from us, as well as help expand our global reach. I'm excited to watch IDT further grow and innovate in this expanding area of genomics with the help of DBS."

About the Acquiree - Integrated DNA Technologies

IDT was founded by Joseph Walder, MD, PhD in 1987 and is an industry leader in the manufacture of custom oligonucleotides for molecular biology applications and provides high-value consumables for genomics applications in molecular biology, qPCR, next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, gene editing, and molecular diagnostics. The Company's GMP services unit manufactures products used in diagnostic tests for many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. The Company's products are aimed at customers from academic and biopharmaceutical research, biotechnology, agriculture, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development end markets. The Company is a leading provider of custom nucleic acid and produces over 65,000 nucleic acids daily serving over 100,000 life sciences researchers.

IDT sells its products directly to customers and via a network of international distributors. The Company's corporate headquarters is in Skokie, Illinois while its manufacturing headquarters is in Coralville, Iowa. It also has manufacturing facilities at San Diego, California, Leuven in Belgium, and in Singapore. IDT currently has over 1,200 employees and over 100,000 customers worldwide

About the Acquirer - Danaher Corp.

Washington, DC-based Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Danaher has over 20 operating companies that cover a family of world class brands and businesses in diagnostics, life sciences, dental care, and environmental and applied solutions. The Company is supported by a global team of over approximately 67,000 associates who are have a shared purpose: to help realize life's potential.

Danaher's Strategic Acquisitions

Danaher's two business segments - Life Sciences and Diagnostics - have been driving the Company's growth and has witnessed positive momentum. This has been backed by strategic acquisitions to boost both these business verticals.

IDT is Danaher's largest acquisition in the Life Sciences segment. Danaher's last acquisition in this segment was Pall Corporation, which it had had acquired in August 2015 for approximately $13.8 billion. In November 2016, Danaher had completed the acquisition of Cepheid (NASDAQ: CPHD) for $4 billion to boost its Diagnostics business.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Danaher's stock slightly fell 0.33%, ending the trading session at $103.40.

Volume traded for the day: 2.29 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.20%; previous three-month period - up 11.57%; past twelve-month period - up 17.82%; and year-to-date - up 11.40%

After yesterday's close, Danaher's market cap was at $70.65 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.55.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors