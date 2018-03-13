The 'Beast from the East' snow storm that hit Britain last month hit like-for-like sales at football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres as players decided to stay indoors. Goals said like-for-like sales for the 10 weeks to March 10 were down 3%, although it anticipated a return to positive territory "with more normal weather patterns". Sales for the eight weeks to February 24, just before the freezing Siberian weather descended, were up 4%. Goals also released full year results on Tuesday, with ...

