Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Viacom's Quarterly Reported Earnings Increased 33% Y-o-Y

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q1 FY18, Viacom's total revenues decreased 7.55% to $3.07 billion from $3.32 billion in Q1 FY17, due to sales declines in both its Filmed Entertainment and Media Networks segments. The Company's revenue numbers were behind analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 billion.

Viacom' total expenses fell 10.01% to $2.36 billion in Q1 FY18 from $2.62 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's operating income was $717 million for the reported quarter, an increase of 1.56% from $706 million in the same period of last year.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Viacom's net earnings from continuing operations were $551 million, 35.05% up from $408 million in the comparable period of last year. The Company's net earnings attributable to common shareholders increased 35.61% to $537 million in Q1 FY18 from $396 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders were $1.33 in the quarter under review compared to $1.00 in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 33%. The Company's reported earnings for Q1 FY18 included a gain on extinguishment of debt of $0.05 per share, and a discrete tax benefit of $0.25 per share. On the other hand, the Company's reported earnings for Q1 FY17 included restructuring charges of $0.07 per share, a loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.01 per share, and a discrete tax benefit of $0.04 per share. Viacom's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding these non-recurring and non-core items, were $1.03 in Q1 FY18 compared to $1.04 in Q1 FY17, reflecting a decrease of 0.96%. The Company's earnings results exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 per share.

Segment Details

During Q1 FY18, Viacom's Media Networks segment's revenues were $2.56 billion, a decline of 1.12% from $2.59 billion in Q1 FY17. This was attributed to an increase in advertising revenues of 1%, which was more than offset by a decrease in affiliate revenues of 4%. The segment's domestic revenues declined 6% to $1.93 billion y-o-y, and its international revenues grew 18% to $631 million y-o-y in Q1 FY18. The segment's adjusted operating income declined 7% to $913 million y-o-y in the reported quarter, mainly due to an increase in its expenses and lower revenues.

Viacom's Filmed Entertainment segment reported revenues of $544 million in Q1 FY18, 28.23% lower than $758 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's domestic revenues decreased 42% to $270 million y-o-y, and its international revenues declined 6% to $274 million y-o-y in Q1 FY18. The segment had an adjusted operating loss of $130 million in the quarter under review compared to $180 million in the prior year's same quarter, mainly due to lower operating expenses.

Cash Matters

Viacom had cash and cash equivalents of $394 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.39 billion as on September 30, 2017.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Viacom's net cash flow from operating activities was $12 million, a decrease of 92.45% from $159 million in the comparable period of 2016. The Company had an operating free cash outflow of $16 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $113 million in Q1 FY17.

Viacom distributed dividends of $80 million in the quarter under review compared to $79 million in the corresponding period of last year. The Company repaid debt of $1 billion in Q1 FY18, an increase of 1.27% from $900 million in Q1 FY17. As on December 31, 2017, Viacom's total outstanding debt was $10.19 billion compared to $11.12 billion as on September 30, 2017.

Viacom's capital expenditure was $28 million in Q1 FY18, a decline of 46.15% from $52 million in Q1 FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Viacom's stock was slightly up 0.31%, ending the trading session at $32.82.

Volume traded for the day: 2.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.34%; previous three-month period - up 10.73%; past six-month period - up 20.35%; and year-to-date - up 6.52%

After yesterday's close, Viacom's market cap was at $13.54 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 6.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Entertainment - Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors