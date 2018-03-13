Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Sealed Air's Quarterly Revenues Advanced 11.48%; EPS Increased 16%

Stock Monitor: Cryoport Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Sealed Air's total revenues reached $1.23 billion for Q4 FY17, up 11.48% from $1.10 billion in Q4 FY16. Of this, favorable currency change had a positive impact of 2% or $25 million on total net sales. The Company's reported revenue numbers exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 billion.

Sealed Air's cost of sales increased 15.56% to $853.4 million in Q4 FY17 from $738.5 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit for the quarter was $374.4 million, which is 3.17% higher than the $362.9 million reported in the same period last year. The Company's operating profit fell 3.69% to $161.8 million in Q4 FY17 from $168 million in Q4 FY16.

Sealed Air had a net loss of $33.5 million attributable to common stockholders in Q4 FY17, which included a loss of $58.6 million on sale of discontinued operations. In the previous-year quarter, Sealer Air had net earnings of $171.1 million available to common stockholders. The Company's net earnings from continuing operations was $25.0 million for the reported quarter, a decrease of 83.48% from $151.3 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.14 in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.77 in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of approximately 81.82%. The reported earnings included $42 million on account of tax related items, $21 million related to the sale of Diversey, $11 million related to acquisition activity, and $5 million of restructuring and other restructuring associated costs. Adjusted DEPS from continuing operations for the quarter under review, excluding these special items, was $0.58, up 16% from $0.50 in the previous year's comparable quarter. The reported adjusted DEPS for Q4 FY17 was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Sealed Air's total revenues increased 5.94% to $4.46 billion from $4.21 billion in FY16 as the Company capitalized on strong end-market trends within the protein and ecommerce and fulfillment sectors and experienced increased demand for its new innovations. The Company's net earnings from continuing operations was $62.8 million for the reported year, a decrease of 78.52% from $292.3 million in the previous year. Sealed Air's DEPS from continuing operations fell 77.70% to $0.33 in FY17 from $1.48 in FY16. DEPS for full year 2017, excluding special items was $1.81, 6.47% up from $1.70 in FY16.

Sealed Air's Segment Details

During Q4 2017, the Food Care segment's net sales jumped 7.98% to $764.1 million on a y-o-y basis. Of this, favorable currency change had a positive impact of 2% or $15 million on total sales. The remaining increase in sales was led by volume growth and favorable price/mix. This segment's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations was $162.3 million in the quarter ending December 31, 2017, a decrease of 1.46% from $164.7 million for the same period last year. Its adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.2% for Q4 FY17 compared to 23.3% in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, the Product Care segment's net sales advanced 17.75% to $463.7 million on a y-o-y basis. On a constant-dollar basis, sales increased 15% primarily due to the acquisition of Fagerdala. This segment's adjusted EBITDA advanced 8.36% to $94.6 million in Q4 FY17 from $87.3 million in Q4 FY16. Its adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter under review was 20.4% compared to 22.2% million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Sealed Air had cash and cash equivalents of $594 million as on December 31, 2017, an increase of 78% from $333.7 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's net debt decreased 30.06% to $2.66 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $3.81 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Sealed Air's net cash provided by operating activities was $397.9 million, 56.13% lower than $906.9 million in the twelve months ending December 31, 2016. The Company had capital expenditures of $183.8 million in FY17 compared to $275.7 million in FY16.

Sealed Air repurchased approximately $1.3 billion of shares during FY17. The Company had approximately $867 million remaining under its authorized repurchase program by the end of FY17. Sealed Air distributed dividends of $119.7 million in FY17 compared to $121.6 million in FY16.

Outlook

For the full year 2018, Sealed Air expects net sales to be in the range of $4.75 billion to $4.80 billion with a constant dollar growth rate of approximately 4.5%. The Company expects its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $890 million and $910 million. This includes favorable impact from currency fluctuation of approximately $110 million on net sales and $20 million on adjusted EBITDA. The Company forecasts its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.35-$2.45, based on 169 million shares outstanding and an anticipated adjusted tax rate of 29.0%.

Sealed Air expects free cash flow for 2018 to be approximately $400 million, assuming capital expenditures of approximately $160 million and cash restructuring payments of $20 million and excluding restructuring payments of $30 million to address stranded costs.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Sealed Air's stock slightly dropped 0.11%, ending the trading session at $44.60.

Volume traded for the day: 936.53 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.65%; and previous six-month period - up 3.67%

After yesterday's close, Sealed Air's market cap was at $7.89 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 80.80.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors