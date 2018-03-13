Cormedix, Inc.: CorMedix Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on Monday, March 19

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2017, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call on Monday, March 19, 2018, at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Monday, March 19 at 4:30pm Eastern Time



Domestic: 877-407-9124

International: 201-689-8584

Conference ID: 13677521

Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/26867

Replays, Available through April 2nd:

Domestic: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay PIN: 26867

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial enrolling patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections cost the U.S. healthcare system approximately $6 billion annually and contribute significantly to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allows for 5 additional years of QIDP market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

