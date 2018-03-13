Already in use in leading European hospitals, proven Digistat software applies to wide range of clinical environments, from the OR and ICU to nursing units and administrative departments

HiMSS18, Booth #4212 Ascom, the leading global healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, announced at HiMSS18 plans to introduce its Digistat software suite into North America, including Digistat Connect, Digistat Smart Central and DigistatSmart Central Mobile. Digistat Smart Central and DigistatSmart Central Mobile are pending a 510(k) premarket notification clearance from the FDA, and will not be available until clearance is received.

Already in use in prestigious European hospitals such as Saint Joan de Deu Hospital in Spain, Policlinico Gemelli in Italy and Hôpital Argenteuil in France among many others, Ascom Digistat Connect software continuously acquires clinical data, alarms and events from medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps in near real-time and creates a common, standard, automatic data stream that feeds a single source of clinical patient data to the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and hospital information systems. Device and vendor neutral and scalable from single departments to multiple hospitals, Digistat Connect's modular architecture, extensive customization capabilities, and interoperability with hundreds of medical devices ensures automatic and objective patient data documentation and detailed vital signs collection that saves time, avoids transcription errors, and serves as a unique source of clinical information for all hospital IT systems, including a Device Log for alarms and user actions.

Digistat Smart Central is a device status dashboard that acquires continuous data from Digistat Connect, which interfaces patient devices such as infusion pumps, patient monitors, ventilators, and dialysis machines and displays them in an intuitive user interface on multiple workstations, wall-mounted hall displays and in central nursing stations to provide an overview of all devices, updated in near-real-time. Designed to highlight alarms and warnings occurring on any connected device, Digistat Smart Central presents the status of all patients in a unit on a single screen. Analytics are also available, enabling physicians and nursing managers to review patient event histories and analyze statistics of the alarm management workflows.

Digistat Smart Central Mobile is an optional extension that mobilizes the platform's features and delivers them directly to clinician mobile devices. Patient information is presented both visually and acoustically, as an aid to alarm event management. The 'My Patient' function enables configuration for each mobile device to display only selected patient beds.

"Digitalization of patient data is key to helping hospitals improve patient care, and Ascom's Digistat software will not only provide clinicians with holistic views of all medical devices and clinical data associated with a patient, it will also mobilize that data and serve as a primary data source to the EMR," says Rob Goldman, President, Ascom North America. "The Digistat suite expands the Ascom Healthcare Platform into critical care areas like the OR and ICU, further closes the information gap between patient medical devices and back-end hospital IT systems, and supports improvement of nursing workflows to better manage alarms and warnings from connected medical devices."

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

For more information, visit www.ascom.com/north-america

