Global Golf Equipment Market Expected to Reach $9,666 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Golf Equipment Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global golf equipment market size was valued at $8,156 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $9,666 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Golf is a sport activity popular among business individuals as it is used as a means to offer closure of business deals. Golf equipment consists of various items that are essential to play the sport of golf, and are also crucial in providing an enriched experience to the player. Golf equipment include golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, and other aids such as wedges and putters. The key factors that fuel the golf equipment market are increasing consumers' disposable income, growth in professional and amateur female golfers, and trend of golf tourism, owing to setup of golf courses across the world. However, factors such as busy work schedules leading to lack of any leisure activity and high membership costs resulting in lower registrations impede growth in the global golf equipment market.

Request for Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4575

The golf clubs segment is expected to dominate the golf equipment industry during the forecast period. Assorted and customizable golf clubs are gaining traction among consumers, which is anticipated to increase the demand for golf clubs segment. However, the golf balls segment is expected to generate significant demand among consumers, owing to the recurring requirement of these equipment in golf.

The golf equipment market is restricted by the economic condition of a region and specific consumer base; as a result, the distribution channels are also limited in number. The specialty stores segment leads the market, in terms of sales of golf equipment, while on-course stores segment is outperforming sales of equipment compared to online stores.

Key findings of the study

In terms of value, the golf clubs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2017 to 2023.

North America is expected to dominate the golf equipment market in the future, registering CAGR of 1.7%, in terms of value, while Asia-Pacific is projected to show consistent growth throughout 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of value.

is expected to dominate the golf equipment market in the future, registering CAGR of 1.7%, in terms of value, while is projected to show consistent growth throughout 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of value. The specialty store segment accounted for more than 45% share of the total market in 2016.

Japan , China , and are collectively accounted for more than half of the total Asia-Pacific golf equipment market in 2016.

, , and are collectively accounted for more than half of the total golf equipment market in 2016. China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, in terms of value.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4575

In 2016, North America accounted for around half of the total golf equipment market, and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Developing lifestyle and rise in disposable income of consumers are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market.

Major players operating in the global golf equipment market are Acushnet Holdings Corp. (U.S.), Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Inc. (U.S.), Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Nike, Inc. (U.S.), Amer Sports Corporation(Finland), Bridgestone Sports Ltd (U.S.), Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.(Japan), Callaway Golf Company (U.S.), TaylorMade Golf Company (U.S.), and PING (U.S.),

Other golf equipment brands in the value chain include Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company (U.S.), Dunlop Sport (UK), and MAMIYA-OP CO., LTD. (Japan).

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1âŸ855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com