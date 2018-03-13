sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,275 Euro		+0,006
+2,23 %
WKN: A1H735 ISIN: CA3799005093 Ticker-Symbol: G1MN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,261
0,292
16:34
0,259
0,289
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC0,275+2,23 %