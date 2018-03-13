Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("SSV") is pleased to announce that Fundamental Research Corp. ("FRC") - a Vancouver, Canada based investment research company, published an initial equity analyst research report on the Company.

The research report dated March 2, 2018 entitled "Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV/FSE: SEG1 /OTCQB:SSVFF) - Initiating Coverage: Significant Resource Expansion in Durango, Mexico" was written and produced by FRC's Vice-President and Head of Research, Siddharth Rajeev, B.Tech, MBA, CFA, as an independent analysis of SSV's activities and progress.

FRC's research department, headed by Sid Rajeev, has covered over 300 small and micro-cap companies and 150 exempt market/private issuers from a broad array of industries including Energy, Mining, Real Estate and Technology. Sid Rajeev regularly provides media commentary on the valuation of small cap stocks and industries he covers. He also manages the FRC list of Top Picks, which are the stocks under FRC's coverage in which, he has the highest conviction level. These picks have historically helped FRC to a high rating in various third-party analyst performance rankings. He is also co- author of two online courses including the very successful "Evaluation of Junior Mining Companies for Investment Purposes" which has evolved into classroom courses, seminars, and is in demand at investment conferences across North America.

SSV has provided a link to the FRC report on its website www.southernsilverexploration.com and it is currently available to view, or to download, from FRC's website - www.researchfrc.com or upon written request from FRC:

Since 2003, Fundamental Research Corp. has been providing the highest institutional quality equity research coverage on over 250 small and micro-cap public companies through its extensive distribution network. In 2009, it began issuing reports on exempt market securities and has since issued over 80 reports. Its research is being used by some of the largest institutional investors in the world who access it through channels such as Reuters, Capital IQ, the Globe and Mail, and by subscription. In 2010, Fundamental Research's Top Picks earned it the 3rd highest ranked analyst firm with a return of 20.75% overall and first position in the Basic Materials Sector with a return of 29.07% based on third-party ranking systems that track analysts globally. It continues to rank in the Top Ten in independent third party evaluations on its research, and has developed a reputation for producing high quality reports. Fundamental Research provides high-quality research and adheres to high ethical standards and a strong foundation of integrity.

All reports on SSV prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts and are not necessarily those of SSV. Although the Company has paid a fee to Fundamental Research Corporation to provide its independent research opinion (just as fees are paid to bond-rating agencies and auditors for their opinions), the Company is not responsible for the content, accuracy or timelines contained in an analyst's report and the fee was not dependent on the opinion provided.

In addition, readers should be aware, and are cautioned, that opinions, estimates, or forecasts contained in research analyst reports are not subject to the requirements of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and have not received any endorsement or approval by SSV. As such, SSV does not imply or in any way represent that any of the reports, opinions, estimates, or forecasts regarding SSV made by research analysts complies with NI 43-101 or represent the opinions or beliefs of SSV or its management or representatives.

In addition to information filed by SSV as found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), readers should only refer to the technical report(s) of SSV relating to its project prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is a precious metal exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits in north-central Mexico and the southern USA. Our specific emphasis is the Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, San Martin, Naica, Los Gatos and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing, along with our partner, Electrum Global Holdings LP, the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine.

The Company engages in the acquisition, exploration and development either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project located in southern New Mexico, USA. The Oro property consists of patented land, State leases and BLM located mineral claims which cover a highly prospective quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zone, interpreted to overlie an unexposed porphyry centre and distal sediment-hosted, oxide-gold target.

For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at southernsilverexploration.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.