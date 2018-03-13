Sevenstep Positioned as "Global Leader" in NelsonHall Report

BOSTON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sevenstep, a leading global provider of recruitment outsourcing, has once again been named a leader in NelsonHall's Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) of RPO vendors.

To achieve this distinguished recognition, Sevenstep participated in an evaluation process that involved assessments by current clients, and an analysis of over 100 industry benchmarks for delivering best-in-class recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services.

This year, in addition to being recognized as a leader in several repeat categories, Sevenstep has been positioned as a leader in the global provider category.

"Sevenstep RPO has been named a leader in NelsonHall's Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for RPO in all four views/charts published including for Global/Multi-Country Focus, Innovation Focus, Candidate Experience Focus and Overall," said Gary Bragar, Research Director for NelsonHall. "Sevenstep's strong emphasis on Employee Care has in turn resulted in an improved Candidate Experience Focus. Based on client interviews, Sevenstep received high client marks in several areas including Candidate Communication, Service Provision, Vendor Service Culture and Strength of Partnership."

Key areas of Sevenstep accomplishments bolstering this year's NelsonHall ranking include new global expansion milestones, exceeding all company targets, record-breaking SOW growth, and the launch of contingent labor and employment branding solutions.

Just last month, Sevenstep announced its expanded delivery in APAC, and added Australia to its global delivery strategy.

"We are relentless in our commitment to provide a comprehensive, total solution. We continue to enhance and optimize our capabilities related to employment branding, data and analytics, implementation and transformation, and support of contingent hiring," said Greg Karr, Executive Vice President, Sevenstep. "The consumer profile today is much broader, and the buyer continues to evolve and want more, which puts a lot of pressure on the provider community. To sustain a high ranking in the face of that kind of change and fluidity is good, and we're proud to be recognized for our position as a leader in the market."

About Sevenstep

Sevenstep is a global leader in recruitment outsourcing, and annually ranks as a top enterprise RPO provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list. Known for its unbounded vision and partnership-driven approach, Sevenstep persistently defies industry conventions to provide clients with talent acquisition wins and business performance gains. With a global delivery footprint spanning six continents, Sevenstep is a nonstop recruitment force determined to push beyond limits and embrace possibilities. Visit Sevenstep at www.sevensteprpo.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading business process and IT services research firm with analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe. The company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. For more information, visit http://research.nelson-hall.com.

Media Contact:

Brittney Murray

brittney.murray@sevensteprpo.com

(603) 504-2024