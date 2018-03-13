sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,25 Euro		+0,07
+0,53 %
WKN: A1W03Z ISIN: US65249B1098 Ticker-Symbol: NC0 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,168
13,273
17:03
13,21
13,25
17:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION A
NEWS CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWS CORPORATION A13,25+0,53 %