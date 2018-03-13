Digital football business Dugout will launch a new South-East Asia business by acquiring the Ballball platform from News Corp. The News Corp mobile and online platform ballball was launched in 2013 and delivers near-live highlights of the world's leading football leagues to growing markets in South-East Asia. It is one of the leading football streaming platforms in the region. The purchase by Dugout is a move to expand to new football markets and widening its global presence by providing content ...

