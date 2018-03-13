sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.03.2018
PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, March 12

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares

(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 August 2018 by means of a Tender Offer

(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 28 February 2019 by means of a Tender Offer

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1:99.87%0.13%10,555
Resolution 2:99.36%0.64%25,472
Resolution 3:99.86%0.14%30,413
Resolution 4:99.81%0.19%15,309
Resolution 5:99.76%0.24%19,379
Resolution 6:99.76%0.24%19,379
Resolution 7:99.80%0.20%15,309
Resolution 8:99.78%0.22%14,988
Resolution 9:99.84%0.16%13,856
Resolution 10:99.74%0.26%28,492
Resolution 11:99.23%0.77%13,460
Resolution 12:99.18%0.82%10,555
Resolution 13:99.18%0.82%25,587
Resolution 14:99.18%0.82%10,587

13 March 2018

Enquiries:
S Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2369


© 2018 PR Newswire