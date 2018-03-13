BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares



(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.



(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 August 2018 by means of a Tender Offer

(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 28 February 2019 by means of a Tender Offer



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



For & Discretionary Against Votes Withheld Resolution 1: 99.87% 0.13% 10,555 Resolution 2: 99.36% 0.64% 25,472 Resolution 3: 99.86% 0.14% 30,413 Resolution 4: 99.81% 0.19% 15,309 Resolution 5: 99.76% 0.24% 19,379 Resolution 6: 99.76% 0.24% 19,379 Resolution 7: 99.80% 0.20% 15,309 Resolution 8: 99.78% 0.22% 14,988 Resolution 9: 99.84% 0.16% 13,856 Resolution 10: 99.74% 0.26% 28,492 Resolution 11: 99.23% 0.77% 13,460 Resolution 12: 99.18% 0.82% 10,555 Resolution 13: 99.18% 0.82% 25,587 Resolution 14: 99.18% 0.82% 10,587

13 March 2018

Enquiries:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2369