sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,98 Euro		-0,03
-0,08 %
WKN: A1J4U0 ISIN: US6092071058 Ticker-Symbol: KTF 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,74
35,845
16:54
35,71
35,85
16:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY
HERSHEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HERSHEY COMPANY81,70+0,31 %
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC35,98-0,08 %