Investorideas.com: Companies Using Artificial Intelligence Technology for Niche Markets and Specific Applications; Key to Success

Companies Mentioned: Gopher Protocol, Fortinet, Netflix, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc.

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global news source covering technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), issues a report on the sector and some of the publicly traded companies making headlines.

Companies mentioned include: Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), Fortinet (Quote), Netflix, Inc. (Quote), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Quote).

According to new data from ResearchAndMarkets.com just last week, "The artificial intelligence market is expected to reach USD 190.61 Billion by 2025 from USD 21.46 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 36.62% during the forecast period."

Artificial intelligence and machine learning is finding its way into new companies and applications at a rapid pace. David Cearley, V.P. and Gartner Fellow, talking about the Gartner Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2018, said, "Artificial Intelligence is the number one trend to watch."

"The ability to use AI to enhance decision making, reinvent business models and ecosystems, and remake the customer experience will drive the payoff for digital initiatives through 2025.

Given the steady increase in inquiry calls, it's clear that interest is growing. A recent Gartner survey showed that 59% of organizations are still gathering information to build their AI strategies, while the remainder have already made progress in piloting or adopting AI solutions.

Although using AI correctly will result in a big digital business payoff, the promise (and pitfalls) of general AI where systems magically perform any intellectual task that a human can do and dynamically learn as much as humans do is speculative at best. Narrow AI, consisting of highly scoped machine-learning solutions that target a specific task (such as understanding language or driving a vehicle in a controlled environment) with algorithms chosen that are optimized for that task, is where the action is today. 'Enterprises should focus on business results enabled by applications that exploit narrow AI technologies and leave general AI to the researchers and science fiction writers,' said Cearley."

One company is doing just that, focusing and applying AI technology for specific business results, is Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH). Gopher Protocol has developed a system that is capable of self-learning and self-adapting, naming it Avant! The company is using AI technology in its core technology, a tracking device that has multiple applications including a pet tracking technology http://www.guardianpettracker.com/.

Gopher also announced it has implemented Avant! within its recent research for autonomous driving

(https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gopher-reports-r-d-efforts-120000590.html).

Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO, whose background includes a long history in machine learning and AI, said about his company's technology, "Our software is an integral part (brain) of our overall systems. Our chipset and supporting software are constantly working together within an entire family of software based on artificial intelligence algorithms."

Another company, Fortinet, known for its security and cybersecurity expertise, recently announced Accelerate 18, the next generation of threat intelligence and detection with the release of FortiGuard AI. FortiGuard AI is built into Fortinet's threat intelligence services platform and delivers automated threat analysis and detection to ensure customer Security Fabric solutions are continually updated to protect against the latest threats across a rapidly expanding threat landscape.

Phil Quade, Chief Information Security Officer at Fortinet, said in their press release, "Increasingly, cybercriminals and adversarial nations leverage automated and polymorphic techniques to increase the speed and scale of their malicious activity while evading detection by creating hundreds of zero-day variants and resulting in overwhelmed defenders. Enterprises need a way to address such techniques and increase the attackers' costs while reducing their own operating expenses. Fortinet Labs' five-year investment in automated analysis and detection of polymorphic threats has resulted in FortiGuard AI, a giant leap towards achieving that goal. FortiGuard AI analyzes and identifies threats with speed, agility, and accuracy to provide proactive threat detection at machine speed and scale. This frees threat analysts and network operators to focus on critical threat research and higher-order problems, reduces exposure to zero-day attacks, and minimizes the risk to Fortinet customers while increasing the attacker's costs."

One company the average investor would not think of as an Artificial Intelligence company is entertainment giant, Netflix, Inc. TheStreet's founder and Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer said that Netflix, "which reported another quarter of better than expected subscriber growth, is all about artificial intelligence." He continued, "At Netflix, what you're watching is what you asked for, all based on AI." https://www.thestreet.com/video/14459256/jim-cramer-netflix-is-all-about-artificial-intelligence.html

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is yet another stock using AI to prepare the company for the next revolution and evolution in financial services. In a recent interview in Livemint.com, PayPal CTO Sri Shivananda said, "While 2017 was definitely a breakthrough year in terms of emerging technologies, 2018 is going to be all about how these technologies will disrupt this space for a more sophisticated, secure and trusted payments process.

Emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI, among others, are transforming the industry - with mobile phones, digital assistants and connected devices deriving patterns from our usage and making intelligent suggestions, and automating processes for compliance. We are moving to an era where 'ambient intelligence' no longer provokes amazement from the users and has become an expectation."

http://www.livemint.com/Companies/c6IbskPZlVA1u5lGqewqzJ/PayPals-Shivananda-The-future-of-financial-services-is-alg.html

Investorideas.com has created a directory of publicly traded AI, IoT stocks for investors following the sector.

Sources: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/global-artificial-intelligence-market-2018-120100782.html

