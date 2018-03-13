All economic indicators have improved.

Consolidated turnover of €884.4 million (780.7 in 2016);

EBITDA at €123.2 million (106.4 in 2016);

EBIT at €113.9 million (99.6 in 2016);

Group net profit at €77.9 million (67.5 in 2016)

The proposed dividend distribution of €0.35 per share approved.

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2017, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders Meeting scheduled, on first call, for 23 April 2018 in Turin.

The Reply Group closed 2017 with a consolidated turnover of €884.4 million, an increase of 13.3% compared to €780.7 million in 2016.

The EBITDA was €123.2 million (€106.4 million in 2016), while the EBIT was at €113.9 million (€99.6 million in 2016).

The Group net profit was at €77.9 million, an increase of 15.3% compared to €67.5 million recorded in 2016.

Following the results achieved in 2017, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose to the next Shareholders Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €0.35 per share, which will be payable the 9 May 2018, with the dividend date set on the 7 May 2018 (record date 8 May 2018).

As at 31 December 2017, the Group's net financial position has been positive, at €57.0 million (€28.8 million at the end of 2016). As at September 30, 2017, the net financial position was positive, at €66.0 million.

"In 2017, Reply established itself as one of the key players in digital transformation by providing a complete service aligned with companies' new needs and by being increasingly committed to the digitalisation of each service or physical asset," said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"The investments made in the main areas on which companies base their future development, such as Artificial Intelligence, Virtual and Augmented Reality and 3D continued Mario Rizzante combined with the ability to provide our customers with the best skills to deal with components of basic innovation, such as Cloud Computing, the Internet of Things and Big Data, are able to ensure a distinctive positioning of Reply on the market."

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006039/en/

Contacts:

Media

Reply

Fabio Zappelli, Tel. +390117711594

f.zappelli@reply.com

or

Investor Relation

Reply

Riccardo Lodigiani, Tel. +390117711594

r.lodigiani@reply.com

or

Michael Lueckenkoetter, Tel. +49524150091017

m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com