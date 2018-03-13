Deutsche Telekom and Digital Domain Announce a Long-Term Virtual Reality Collaboration

Two global digital experts expand their strategicpartnershipinXR and prepare for 5G

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Two digital experts join forces: Deutsche Telekom and Digital Domain are expanding their strategic partnership, as global content studio Digital Domain continues to support Deutsche Telekom as an expert in XR and immersive virtual experiences. The companies have signed a multi-year collaboration on cross realities (XR): Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR). The focus of the long-standing cooperation is the further development of the Magenta Virtual Reality app, as well as the expansion of the content library through licensing and the production of Telekom-exclusive content. The two brands know that XR content and immersive experiences will be the next disruptive social and cultural change in technology, as 5G advancements will push the boundaries of what's possible.

"After successfully creating our Magenta Virtual Reality app together, we decided to work with Digital Domain for a long-term strategic collaboration," says Wolfgang Elsäßer, Head of TV-Unit Telekom. "With the expansion of this trusting partnership, we are now looking forward to the studio's creativity and innovative power to leverage user's experiences even more immersive and diversified in entertainment."

Amit Chopra, Executive Director and COO of Digital Domain, ensures full support: "Digital Domain continues to innovate and lead the XR industry with the only fully-managed enterprise XR technology solution. Deutsche Telekom will have unparalleled access to the best-of-the-best XR content library along aside with our broadcast-grade production teams to create what the world has not yet experienced."

With its Magenta Virtual Reality app, Telekom bundles and recommends the best VR and 360° content in the areas of sports, music, e-learning and entertainment, accessible to customers of all mobile operators. Users can easily watch the provided content on their smartphones for free with a cardboard, without a cardboard through the 360° function (magic window) and with VR glasses such as Samsung Gear VR or Zeiss VR ONE.

In addition to having a 25-year legacy of creating high quality premium content, Digital Domain offers an industry-leading XR-managed system and toolset, allowing for an effective end-to-end XR video streaming and business model solution from concept to consumption of interactive immersive content. Digital Domain additionally supports Telekom with a content library and broadcast-grade production services.Both companies will work hand in hand, to produce content specific to the needs of the Magenta Virtual Reality consumer.

www.telekom.de/entertainment/virtual-reality

www.digitaldomain.com

About Magenta Virtual Reality

The App Magenta Virtual Reality for Android and iOS, Telekom bundles and recommends the best VR and 360° content in the areas of sports, music, e-learning and entertainment. For customers of all telecommunication providers the app and the use of the content are available for free. The offer includes content specially produced for Telekom, such as sports videos in 360 degrees (for example of FC Bayern) as well as all concerts of the music offer "Magenta Musik 360". In addition, users of the app have access to partner content, such as Red Bull, National Geographic and Twentieth Century Fox. For Android users, Telekom also regularly offers exclusive VR app deals. This will allow telecom customers to register for selected games or e-learning courses for free for a certain period of time via their account. All contents can be conveniently experienced via VR glasses, such as Samsung Gear or Zeiss VR One Plus, and virtually via Cardboards. But even laptop and PC users can enjoy virtual experiences - with the 360 ° function, the Magic Window mode.

About Digital Domain

Digital Domain creates transportive experiences that entertain, inform and inspire. The company is a pioneer in many fields, including visual effects, livestreaming landmark events in 360° virtual reality, building situational awareness applications, creating "virtual humans" for use in films and live events, and developing interactive content. A creative force in visual effects and media applications, Digital Domain and its predecessor entities have brought artistry and technology to hundreds of motion pictures, commercials, video games, music videos and virtual reality experiences. Its groundbreaking visual effects appear in films such as "Titanic," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and recent blockbusters "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Beauty and the Beast." Staff artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Academy Awards Clios, BAFTA awards and Cannes Lions. Digital Domain has locations in Los Angeles, Vancouver, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad. Digital Domain Holdings Limited (www.ddhl.com) is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code 547). For more information, visit www.digitaldomain.com.

