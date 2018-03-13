The power company, which recently placed bids to build the largest battery energy storage project in the world, has connected a 74.5 MW PV project with a 10 MW/40 MWh storage facility, in the United States. NextEra is one of the world's largest owners of renewable energy, and they're taking steps to be in the same position in the energy storage market. The company was recently discovered, per a tip from one of pv magazine's readers, to be behind the largest energy storage bids yet received globally - and now they're announcing the nation's largest solar+battery storage project connected to ...

