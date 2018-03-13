Panasonic's Chinese factory has started the mass production and global supply of prismatic-type automotive lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Its Indian subsidiary, Panasonic India, meanwhile has launched a new energy storage solution, CBPS 8000, for telecom towers at the Elecrama 2018 exhibition, currently taking place in India.The Chinese factory of the Panasonic Corporation, located in Dalian, Liaoning Province, has begun mass production of prismatic-type automotive Li-ion batteries. It is the first production site in China for this new technology. The Japanese electronics giant mentioned that ...

