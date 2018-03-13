Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting 28 February 2018 24 028 438 33 822 376

A total number of 33 822 376 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 314 886 voting rights attached to the 314 886shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

