ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

Lochem, 13 March 2018

ForFarmers publishes agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

ForFarmers N.V. ('the Company') today publishes the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday 26 April 2018, starting at 10:00, in Café-Restaurant-Zalencentrum "Witkamp", Dorpsstraat 8, 7245 AK Laren (Gelderland, the Netherlands).

The convocation announcement and the agenda and explanatory notes to the agenda are available via the corporate website of the Company (www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en (http://www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en)) under Investors / General Meeting of shareholders / Annual General Meeting of shareholders 26-4-2018. (https://www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en/investors/financial-calendar/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders.aspx)

Company profile

ForFarmers (Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of approximately 9.6 million tons of feed annually, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has 2,325 employees and production facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. In 2017, revenues amounted to over €2.2 billion.

