PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, March 13

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:13 March 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):61,705
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.7500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.0500p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.1660p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,422,050,767 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,422,050,767 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 MARCH 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
175227.2016:29:52London Stock Exchange
60727.1516:29:13London Stock Exchange
69927.1516:28:07London Stock Exchange
128727.1516:28:07London Stock Exchange
427827.1516:26:58London Stock Exchange
202727.1516:26:58London Stock Exchange
156327.2516:26:51London Stock Exchange
153927.2516:26:51London Stock Exchange
103227.2516:26:51London Stock Exchange
110227.3016:21:29London Stock Exchange
17827.3016:21:29London Stock Exchange
9427.2516:17:41London Stock Exchange
611927.2516:17:40London Stock Exchange
193927.2016:13:49London Stock Exchange
2527.1016:11:10London Stock Exchange
266827.1015:57:48London Stock Exchange
152227.1515:39:50London Stock Exchange
570527.1515:39:50London Stock Exchange
157527.1515:29:44London Stock Exchange
38327.1515:29:39London Stock Exchange
96327.1515:29:39London Stock Exchange
93527.0514:51:33London Stock Exchange
51227.0514:51:33London Stock Exchange
4227.0514:46:18London Stock Exchange
263827.0514:46:17London Stock Exchange
139727.0514:37:28London Stock Exchange
409227.0514:37:28London Stock Exchange
615627.0514:24:48London Stock Exchange
138027.1014:23:41London Stock Exchange
65827.0514:21:01London Stock Exchange
88427.0514:21:01London Stock Exchange
139027.2014:16:37London Stock Exchange
136727.2511:47:27London Stock Exchange
15927.2511:47:27London Stock Exchange
117527.4011:37:38London Stock Exchange
35927.4011:37:38London Stock Exchange
88427.7511:24:29London Stock Exchange
62027.7511:24:29London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire