Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 13 March 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 61,705 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.7500p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.0500p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.1660p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,422,050,767 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,422,050,767 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 MARCH 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1752 27.20 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 607 27.15 16:29:13 London Stock Exchange 699 27.15 16:28:07 London Stock Exchange 1287 27.15 16:28:07 London Stock Exchange 4278 27.15 16:26:58 London Stock Exchange 2027 27.15 16:26:58 London Stock Exchange 1563 27.25 16:26:51 London Stock Exchange 1539 27.25 16:26:51 London Stock Exchange 1032 27.25 16:26:51 London Stock Exchange 1102 27.30 16:21:29 London Stock Exchange 178 27.30 16:21:29 London Stock Exchange 94 27.25 16:17:41 London Stock Exchange 6119 27.25 16:17:40 London Stock Exchange 1939 27.20 16:13:49 London Stock Exchange 25 27.10 16:11:10 London Stock Exchange 2668 27.10 15:57:48 London Stock Exchange 1522 27.15 15:39:50 London Stock Exchange 5705 27.15 15:39:50 London Stock Exchange 1575 27.15 15:29:44 London Stock Exchange 383 27.15 15:29:39 London Stock Exchange 963 27.15 15:29:39 London Stock Exchange 935 27.05 14:51:33 London Stock Exchange 512 27.05 14:51:33 London Stock Exchange 42 27.05 14:46:18 London Stock Exchange 2638 27.05 14:46:17 London Stock Exchange 1397 27.05 14:37:28 London Stock Exchange 4092 27.05 14:37:28 London Stock Exchange 6156 27.05 14:24:48 London Stock Exchange 1380 27.10 14:23:41 London Stock Exchange 658 27.05 14:21:01 London Stock Exchange 884 27.05 14:21:01 London Stock Exchange 1390 27.20 14:16:37 London Stock Exchange 1367 27.25 11:47:27 London Stock Exchange 159 27.25 11:47:27 London Stock Exchange 1175 27.40 11:37:38 London Stock Exchange 359 27.40 11:37:38 London Stock Exchange 884 27.75 11:24:29 London Stock Exchange 620 27.75 11:24:29 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-