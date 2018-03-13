Dugout to launch new South-East Asia business by acquiring ballball from News Corp

News Corp to become partner and shareholder in Dugout SE Asia

ballball delivers near-live highlights of the leading football leagues to the world's fastest growing markets in South-East Asia

ballball to become part of new entity Dugout SE Asia which will have rights to distribute ballball content in Asian markets, married with exclusive off pitch content supplied by Dugout clubs and players

Unique digital football business Dugout and News Corp today revealed plans for the landmark acquisition by Dugout of News Corp's mobile and online platform ballball, which delivers near-live highlights of the world's leading football leagues and other great content to the fastest growing football markets in South-East Asia.

The move highlights Dugout's focus on expanding its global presence and providing football fans around the world with access to the best content from the biggest football clubs and players in the world.

Dugout represents the first time the world's biggest clubs have joined forces to create a business with partners including AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid CF, Inter Milan, Roma, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and more.

ballball.com was launched by News Corp in August 2013 and is now one of the leading football video platforms in South-East Asia. The platform distributes an unprecedented collection of short-form highlights from European and other top football leagues to the region generating 800 million video views during the 2017-18 football season.

The agreement to acquire ballball will see Dugout showcase the mobile and online platform's unique aggregation of football content in two key territories Vietnam and Indonesia through a ballball section on the Dugout platform, with plans to expand into other countries in the region. From today, the best of Dugout's content will also be showcased on ballball.com.

The acquisition will lead to the creation of a new Dugout entity Dugout SE Asia which will be headquartered in Singapore and will lead the expansion of Dugout in the region.

While parent company Dugout will be the majority shareholder of Dugout SE Asia, News Corp will also have a stake in the new business. This strategic partnership will include senior News Corp executive Simon Greenberg sitting on the board of Dugout SE Asia.

Elliot Richardson, Founder and Chairman of Dugout, said: "We are delighted to have agreed the purchase of ballball, which has been hugely successful in bringing great football content from the world's best leagues to fans in South-East Asia. We're now looking forward to complementing that platform with Dugout's unique ingredient: embedded partnerships and access to the best players and clubs in the world."

"Our aim with Dugout was to make it the digital football destination of choice by aligning clubs/players with brands and fans. We have already created over 15,000 hours of exclusive video content with our partners, and with access to incredible archive and new content themes, this will unlock more stories for fans to view of the clubs and players they love. The purchase of ballball will show the continued momentum behind the business and the chance to work with News Corp as a partner is so exciting. We know that South-East Asia is a hugely important territory for football clubs and the brands we work with, so we look forward to giving football fans in the region a great experience."

Simon Greenberg, News Corp's Global Head of Rights and future Dugout SE Asia board member, said: "We are very excited that News Corp is forging this new partnership with Dugout, a unique business that brings with it incredible connections across the world of football. In today's rapidly changing media environment, it's essential to work with strong and innovative partners like Dugout that recognize the value of premium content."

"With football the fastest growing sport in the world and Asia the fastest growing region we launched ballball on mobile, the fastest growing platform, in 2013 and we are very proud of all that's been achieved since. The team has built an unparalleled digital expertise and reputation to make it the go-to mobile destination for football highlights in the region. Dugout recognizes the value of that work and together we can use this foundation to create a very compelling mobile offering for the many millions of football fans in SE Asia."

All 77 clubs (and a growing number of players) on Dugout have a dedicated profile to upload content and interact with fans, meaning that Dugout users get a totally personalized experience based on the clubs and players they follow. The business launched in late 2016 and has already gathered over 67 million unique users and 912 million video views to date. Dugout has a social footprint of 2.1 billion and over 12,500 videos have been posted on the platform by clubs, players and brands.

Dugout has recently announced a number of other strategic partnerships to support the business' objective of expanding its global presence. For example, in December Dugout launched a partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) boosting the brand's global profile and tapping into the growing popularity of football in North America.

This approach reflects Dugout's core belief in "localization of content" - giving partners and brands detailed analytics that enable them to better understand audience behavior and tastes in specific markets, in order to boost fan engagement.

The company has also signed deals with innovative tech companies like VEWD, SPOTX, Rakuten/Viber and Amazon to reach more users and provide brands advertising on the platform with better engagement, cutting-edge user consumer targeting and detailed analytics.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About ballball

ballball.com was launched by News Corp in August 2013 and is now one of the leading football video platforms in South-East Asia. It distributes short form highlights from Europe and other top football leagues in Indonesia and Vietnam and in the 2017-18 season ballball generated 800 million video views for this content, representing 966% growth FY15-FY17.

ballball is the 4th largest football destination on Facebook in both Indonesia and Vietnam (combined population 340 million+) and has developed partnerships and distribution with a number of regional blue-chip partners from the digital media and telco sectors to further maximize its reach.

ballball is based in Singapore and has a staff of 5, as well as freelancers and in-market translation teams. The rights content agreements are held by ballball.com's parent company NWS Digital Asia Pte Ltd, which remains a News Corp owned subsidiary.

About Dugout

Dugout represents the first time the world's biggest clubs have joined forces to support a business. Since launching in December 2016, 77 clubs, one National Football Federation and two Leagues have all signed partnerships with the platform.

Each club and player has a dedicated Dugout profile to upload content and interact with fans and Dugout users get a totally personalized experience based on the clubs and players they follow.

Dugout works with its partners to create high-quality, original content, both using unrivalled social reach and on platform which includes videos from clubs that are exclusive to Dugout, lifestyle and personal updates from players, and original video series featuring ball skills and tricks from players that can't be seen anywhere else.

For details on b2b offering, please go to www.dugoutworldwide.com.

About News Corp

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)(NASDAQ:NWSA)(ASX:NWS)(ASX:NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV distribution in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of News Corp are conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. More information: http://www.newscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006303/en/

Contacts:

For further information and interview requests:

Dugout Press Office:

dugoutpressoffice@freuds.com

+44-203-003-6613 / +44-7756-274-944

or

News Corp Corporate Communications:

Jim Kennedy, 212-416-4064

jkennedy@newscorp.com

or

News Corp Investor Relations:

Michael Florin, 212-416-3363

mflordin@newscorp.com