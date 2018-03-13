Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, (hereinafter - the Company or ESO) identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On the 13 March, 2018 Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania (hereinafter - SACL) partially complied with the Company's appeal against Vilnius Regional Administrative Court decision dated 22 December, 2015 by which Vilnius Regional Administrative Court dismissed the Company's complaint asking to repeal part of the Resolution No. O3-841 of the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices of 17.10.2014 that extended regulatory period for 2015 year, and the Commission's Resolution No. O3-845 of 17.10.2014 which recalculated upper price limits for 2015 year.



The SACL decision is final and is not subject to appeal.



The Company's management evaluates further actions and informs about specific decisions accordingly.



