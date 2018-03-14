The Maritime Standard Awards 2018 Maintains Winning Formula

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Maritime Standard Awards (TMS Awards) 2018 will take place at the Atlantis, The Palm, on 15th October this year. This is the fifth year in a row that the Awards and gala dinner have been staged at this fabulous, iconic venue.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652852/The_Maritime_Standard_Awards_2018.jpg )



While TMS is sticking to the same winning formula that have made past Awards so hugely successful, the company is certainly not resting on its laurels. Trevor Pereira, managing director, says, "The Awards are now recognised as being the leading maritime awards event in the region, and one of the top worldwide. The partnership we have built with The Atlantis is a significant part of the success story, ensuring that the setting is suitably prestigious andhigh quality, and we are delighted to be able to confirm that we will be returning here again this year. But whilewe have a tried and tested operation, we are not complacent, andwe will be going all out to make sure that the TMS Awards 2018 are bigger and better than ever before."

The glamorous black-tie event recognises and rewards achievement within the maritime sector, at an individual and corporate level,and will be attended by over 700 senior executives and decision-makers, not only from across theMiddle East and the Indian Subcontinent, but worldwide. Around27 Awards will be presented on the night. Most will be selected by an elite panel of judges, handpicked for their knowledge and experience, while others will be chosen by The Maritime Standard team to mark exceptional achievements.

Winning an award gives companies and individuals a chance to promote their achievements on an international stage. As Ali Shehab, deputy chief executive, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, which was named Tanker Operator of the Year, commented: "To win an Award at such a prestigious event was truly an honour, and it validated the progress we have made, and continue to make as a company in a very competitive business. It was an extremely professional and well-run event, and congratulations are due to The Maritime Standard for everything they have achieved."

A host of leading companies from the region's shipping and maritime related industries have already confirmed their attendance. Those organisations supporting the Maritime Standard Awards 2018 include: Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL, Dubai Trading Agency, Gulf Navigation Holding, Islamic P & I Club, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, LUKOIL Marine Lubricants, Oman Shipping Company, Safeen and Sharjah Ports Authority. The event is endorsed by The Federal Transport Authority-Land & Maritime. Supporting Associations for the event include: UAE Shipping Association (UAESA), The Organisation of Islamic Shipowners' Association (OISA), The Dubai Council for Marine and Maritime Industries (DCMMI); Indian National Shipowner's Association (INSA); Pakistan Ship Agents Association (PSAA) and the Baltic Ports Organisation.

Emirates has been selected as the partner airline for The Maritime Standards Awards 2018. Guests flying in to Dubai from abroad to attend the Awards get special fares on Emirates. Details are available on https://tmsawards.com/

Careem has been selected as the transportation partner for The Maritime Standard Awards. Guests attending the event will be able to avail discounts on fares to and from the event. Details are available on https://tmsawards.com/

Details about how to nominate for the awards will appear shortly on the website: https://tmsawards.com/

Table bookings are also now being taken. For more information please contact ammaar@flagshipme.com

Editor's Note: About The Maritime Standard

The Maritime Standard (TMS), publishes a regular e-newsletter aimed specifically at the shipping and maritime community. It is delivered fortnightly, on the 1st and 15th of every month. It delivers the most accurate, up-to-date news about the market and has built up the largest readership of any shipping-related online newsletter in the Middle East and India. It is also gaining popularity in other major shipping hubs, including Oslo, Hamburg, Singapore, London and Greece. The newsletter includes news and analysis from the shipping and ports industries and related sectors in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Topics that are covered include tanker shipping, container operations, dry and liquid bulk trades, ro-ro, and cruise shipping. In addition there is up to date information about regional terminal operations; port development; classification; ship repair and conversion; shipbuilding; ship agency; finance and insurance; maritime law; and transportation & logistics. The newsletter regularly carries exclusives, analysis and interviews with top executives.

TMS also publishes the very successful TMS UAE Yearbook. The first 2016/17 edition was followed by a second volume covering 2017/18, that was launched in July last year. Covering key developments across the country's maritime sector, the annual publication aims to publicise the UAE's achievements both locally and internationally, through in depth articles, researched first hand. These cover all the major sectors of the shipping, ports and maritime industry in the UAE. The articles, on terminals, shipping companies, shipyards, maritime law firms, classification, regulators and inland transport firms, among others, have been well received by the industry as a year round reference point. The Maritime Standard UAE Yearbook 2017/18 is a must-read publication for everyone interested in UAE maritime issues, and can be downloaded by going to: http://www.themaritimestandard.com/uae-yearbook- 2017-18

Preparations for the 2018/19 issue are well underway and this will be published in the summer of 2018.

Website: http://www.themaritimestandard.com

The not-to-be missed The Maritime Standard Awards recognise and celebrate success in the shipping, ports and related sectors across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The fifth edition of TMS Awards will take place on Monday, on 15th October 2018 at The Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

The Awards are now positioned as one of the world's leading shipping and maritime Awards gala dinners and are the premier event of their kind in the region. All of the four events to date have been held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and have each attracted close to 700 of the region's elite shipping and maritime professionals, as well as a number of leading figures from overseas. These guests have come from a variety of industry segments, ranging from ports and terminal operators to ship owners and managers, and executives from the worlds of maritime law and finance, classification, ship building and repair and maritime education and training.

For the inaugural event in 2014 PR guru, journalist and writer Alastair Campbell performed as master of ceremonies, while in 2015 Dutch soccer legend, Ruud Gullit compered the event and in 2016 former CNN news anchor, Jim Clancy, was on stage to lead proceedings.

The 2017 TMS Awards event, which was hosted by the well-known actress and model, Lara Dutta, saw 20 general awards presented, following the recommendations of an elite, independent judging panel, as well as a number for special individual awards recognising the contributions made by high profile industry leaders and innovators. The Awards have set a benchmark within the industry and have become an eagerly anticipated meeting place for top executives from across the business, where they can meet, network and create new opportunities.

Website: http://www.tmsawards.com

The third Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will be held on 16th October 2018 at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. Attendees will include key decision makers and opinion formers who were able to discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist, not just for ship owners and operators active in the tanker markets, but those delivering products and services to this sector. The second TMS Tanker Conference took place on 24th October 2017 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Dubai. Presentations were given by many of the region's leading tanker owners and operators, as well as experts in related fields. For more information about the 2018 event, which is at an advanced planning stage, please go to the website: http://www.tmstankerconference.com

The fourth Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference will be held on 6th November 2018 at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort. The Conference will bring together experts from the fields of shipping, ports, banking, finance, trade and maritime law, among others, to discuss and debate the key issues and trends facing the shipping business, and trade, in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The third TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference took place at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort, on November 8th 2017, building on the success of the first two events, held in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Speakers shared their insights and knowledge through a series of presentations and panel discussions, signposting the way forward. For more information about the 2018 event, please go to: http://www.tms-shipfinanceandtrade.com

Press Contact:

Ammaar Murtaza Moosa

M: +971-55-245-4466

E: ammaar@flagshipme.com

The Maritime Standard

(A Division of Flagship Events LLC)

PO Box 25980,

Office 108, Oasis Centre,

Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971-4-380-5556 | Fax: +971-4-380-5509

http://www.flagshipme.com

