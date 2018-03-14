Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-03-14 / 07:00 Acquisition in the Specialty Chemicals segment *Schmid Rhyner acquires ISAtec GmbH, Wohlenschwil, Switzerland* Zurich, March 14, 2018. - Conzzeta has reported signing an agreement for the complete acquisition of ISAtec GmbH, a company based in Wohlenschwil, Switzerland. The transaction is planned to be concluded in the coming weeks. ISAtec is an expert in the development and production of silver and gold coatings. Schmid Rhyner, which belongs to the Conzzeta Group, is a global leader specializing in print finishing. To date, ISAtec GmbH has produced metallic coatings of the WESSCO POLAR brand for Schmid Rhyner. These products offer users innovative options for designing high-quality packaging and differentiating their products from the competition on the international market. By acquiring ISAtec GmbH, Schmid Rhyner is safeguarding the technology. Production will be transferred from Wohlenschwil to Schmid Rhyner's site in Adliswil. Jakob Rohner, CEO of Schmid Rhyner and member of the Executive Committee at Conzzeta, commented: "Together with ISAtec, we are bolstering our innovative strength and flexibility. We are combining our range of coatings even more effectively and will be able to respond to new requirements more quickly. Our customers will also benefit from more efficient production." Inquiries and more information: Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone +41 44 468 24 49 media@conzzeta.com *About Conzzeta* Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It represents innovation and reliability with a long-term perspective. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 4,700 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide are dedicated to offering customers innovative solutions in Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Glass Processing. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON). Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ONDNNBMKSI [1] Document title: Acquisition ISAtec Issuer: Conzzeta Key word(s): Enterprise End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Conzzeta Giesshübelstrasse 45 8045 Zürich Switzerland Phone: +41 44 468 24 49 Fax: +41 44 468 24 53 E-mail: info@conzzeta.com Internet: www.conzzeta.com ISIN: CH0244017502 Valor: A117LR Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group Media 663843 2018-03-14 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e61198023100f6e7e836fab4b1bdc0fe&application_id=663843&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2018 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)