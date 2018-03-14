Participation in Box's "Technology Partner Program" Advances IQVIA's Platform of Platforms Strategy

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), a company dedicated to using analytics and science to help healthcare stakeholders find better solutions for patients, today announced at the eyeforpharma conference that it has entered into an alliance with Box, a leading cloud content management platform provider. The Box platform expands and strengthens IQVIA's Platform of Platforms strategy by adding standardized content management, complementing our existing partnerships with Salesforce, Amazon Web Services and other leading platforms.

With the enhanced content management capabilities this alliance provides, IQVIA's life sciences customers will be able to work with an ever expanding range of content and mobile devices, without disrupting any services they already use. The Box platform also helps clients protect against security threats and supports client efforts to manage complex compliance requirements, including the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

"We're excited to welcome an innovative company such as IQVIA into the Box Technology Partner Program," said Riju Khetarpal, managing director, Global Life Sciences at Box. "With the IQVIA collaboration, our joint customers will be able to seamlessly address the unique and complex challenges of managing content within the life sciences industry."

Under the agreement, IQVIA will build its suite of integrated, intelligent, and easy-to-use applications to manage regulated and non-regulated content for life sciences customers on Box's modern, cloud-based content collaboration platform. These content-driven applications help clients manage complex workflows, increase global visibility and reuse of content, and apply appropriate security, and data retention polices throughout the product lifecycle.

"Our alliance with Box shows our commitment to developing innovative technology solutions built on an integrated Platform of Platforms strategy," said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions, IQVIA. "This allows our customers to maintain the flexibility to work with best-in-class providers like Box, which is an innovative, high-growth organization that will help us deliver industry-first technologies for efficiently managing content from R&D through commercial to our customers around the world."

IQVIA introduced its Platform of Platforms strategy in April 2017 when it announced an alliance with Salesforce. Through this strategy, IQVIA builds its life science specific solutions on top of technology platforms, many of which are already part of customers' ecosystems. This approach enables the company to focus on areas of differentiation and delivering greater value to life sciences and healthcare customers in the form of transformative technology solutions.

For more information on the IQVIA/Box collaboration, please visit Exhibit 38-42 at the eyeforpharma Barcelona conference, or email Suresh.Kannan@IQVIA.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of information, innovative technology solutions and contract research services focused on helping healthcare clients find better solutions for patients. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science - leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps their customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.IQVIA.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005191/en/

Contacts:

IQVIA Media Relations

Tor Constantino, +1-484-567-6732

tor.constantino@IQVIA.com

or

IQVIA Investor Relations

Andrew Markwick, +1-973-257-7144

andrew.markwick@IQVIA.com

