sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

84,82 Euro		-0,17
-0,20 %
WKN: A2JSPM ISIN: US46266C1053 Ticker-Symbol: QTS 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,00
85,88
09:23
85,47
86,34
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOX INC
BOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOX INC16,41+0,80 %
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC84,82-0,20 %