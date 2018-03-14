Regulatory News:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The attached announcement has been released to the Public Joint Stock-Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS» on which United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") is listed and on the website of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

14 March 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press- releases.aspx, respectively.

The announcement on an order of access to information containing in the updated consolidated financial statements for 2017, prepared in accordance with IFRS

1. General information 1.1. Full trade name of the issuer United Company RUSAL Plc 1.2. The reduced trade name of the issuer 1.3. Location of the issuer 44 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey JE4 9WG 1.4. Issuer's PSRN Registration number of the legal entity 94939 1.5. The INN of the issuer N/A 1.6. The unique code of the issuer appropriated by registering body N/A 1.7. The page address on the Internet used by the issuer for disclosure of information (in Russia) http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ http://e-disclosure.ru/portal/company. aspx?id=35101 2. Contents of the announcement 2.1. Category of securities of the foreign issuer: ordinary shares 2.2. International code (number) of identification of securities (ISIN) of the foreign issuer: JE00B5BCW814 2.3. A type of the document containing information to which access is provided: the updated consolidated financial statements for 2017, prepared in accordance with IFRS 2.4. Date of publication of the text of the relevant document on the page on the Internet: March, 14 2018 2.5. The page address on the Internet on which the text of the relevant document is published: http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/financial_stat/ http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=35101 3. Signature 3.1. Manager acting under D. Sidarkevich

the unnumbered

Power of attorney

issued on August 17,

2017 _______________ (signature) 3.2. Date «14» March 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005370/en/

Contacts:

United Company RUSAL Plc