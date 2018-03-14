Marshalls posted a jump in full-year profit and revenue on Wednesday as the specialist landscape products group upped its final dividend by 17%, boosted by a recent acquisition. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit rose 13% to £52.1m on revenue of £430.2m, up 8% from 2016. Group revenue includes a £9m contribution from precast concrete manufacturer CPM, which was bought last October. On a like-for-like basis excluding the impact of CPM, revenue was up 6%. Marshalls said CPM ...

