French President, Emmanuel Macron, and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi both inaugurated Engie's 75 MW PV plant on March 12, 2018, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion, France-based Engie also announced the status of another two PV, and two wind projects.On the inauguration of the 75 MW (100 MWp) Mirzapur solar PV plant on March 12, Isabelle Kocher, CEO of Engie, commented, "It is an honor to welcome President of France, Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to Mirzapur, one of our key assets in the country." Engie was awarded the Mirzapur solar project in May ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...