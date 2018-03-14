A $920m impairment charge on Hikma Pharmaceuticals' West-Ward Columbus business led to the company reporting a hefty $738m full year pre-tax loss on Wednesday. This compares with a profit of $210m a year earlier. Revenue was flat $1.94bn. Hikma blamed "intense" pricing pressure and "the increasingly competitive dynamics of the US market" for the hit on its generics business. "This was further impacted by the delay in approval for our generic version of Advair Diskus," the company said. Hikma ...

