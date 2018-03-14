Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Briggs & Stratton Has a Dividend Yield of 2.48%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 15, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Briggs & Stratton Corp. (NYSE: BGG) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 14, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on BCG:

Dividend Declared

On January 24, 2018, Briggs & Stratton's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on the common stock of the corporation. The dividend is payable April 03, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 16, 2018.

Briggs & Stratton indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.48%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 1.15% for the Industrial sector. The Company has raised dividend for six years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Briggs & Stratton has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.37 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Briggs & Stratton is forecasted to report earnings of $1.81 for the next year, which is more than triple compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $0.56 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Briggs & Stratton's cash and cash equivalents totaled $66.37 million compared to $47.33 million on January 02, 2017. The Company's net debt at December 31, 2017, was $285.4 million compared to $307.9 million at January 02, 2017. Briggs & Stratton's cash flows used in operating activities for H1 FY18 were $64.9 million compared to $126.6 million for H1 FY17. The decrease in cash used in operating activities was primarily related to changes in working capital as well as higher accounts payable due to timing. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Briggs & Stratton

On February 26, 2018, Allmand Bros. Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton, introduced their newest light tower offering, the Night-Lite™ E-Series.

The Night-Lite E-Series features four LED light fixtures that provide an output of 154,000 lumens. The automatic on/off functionality with a timer and photocell help ensure the highest level of performance and efficiency. Event manager and crews can rely on the timer feature to easily manage when the tower turns on and off, while the photocell can sense daylight and control the light accordingly.

The E-Series tower was developed with the coiled power cable secured to the top of the first, third, and fifth sections to minimize tangling, making it easy for event crews to set up. In addition, the unit stabilizers feature a four-point design with foldable outriggers so the unit can withstand windy conditions.

About Briggs & Stratton Corp.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Briggs & Stratton is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. The Company is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products.

Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Briggs & Stratton's stock was slightly down 0.88%, ending the trading session at $22.59.

Volume traded for the day: 121.98 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.15%; previous six-month period - up 4.78%; and past twelve-month period - up 4.78%

After yesterday's close, Briggs & Stratton's market cap was at $950.81 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.10.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.48%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors