Frost & Sullivan Publishes Update Coverage Report on RedHill Biopharma Ltd.: Net revenues for 2017 met expectations at $4M; likely capital raising in mid-2018 when Phase III results for Crohn's disease are announced; Price target raised to NIS 2.59

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --TASE analysis project was launched in 2016 in order to raise the investors' level of knowledge of TASE listed technology and life-science companies and the markets in which the companies operate, thus creating appropriate pricing and increasing the exposure of investors from Israel and abroad. Its goal is to encourage investments in these companies by removing the barrier of lacking understanding in the market.

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with the TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed with funding from the Chief Scientist and the TASE.

Summary of Highlights

On 22 February 2017 RedHill released its Q4 and annual financial reports for 2017;

TALICIA(RHB-105): In June 2017 , RedHill initiated a confirmatory Phase III study with TALICIA(RHB-105) for H. pylori infection (ERADICATE Hp2 study). Top-line results are expected in the second half of 2018.

RHB-104 - Crohn's disease (Phase III): In November 2017 , RedHill completed enrollment of its first Phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn's disease (MAP US study). Top-line results are expected in mid-2018.

RedHill plans, subject to further input from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), to initiate in mid-2018 a pivotal Phase III study to assess the safety and efficacy of RHB-104 as potential first-line treatment for nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) infection.

Based on the company's financial results in 2017 which met our expectations, and its strong financial structure, and in light of its on track clinical development with top-line results for RHB-104 expected Q3-2018; the company's value has been raised.

In our most recent valuation ( 13 December 2017 ), we decreased the company's equity value to $137.0M ( NIS 485.0M ) from $145.4M ( NIS 514.7M ) as per our Q3-2017 report ( 27 November 2017 . This corresponded to a target price ranging between NIS 2.22 and NIS 2.33 ; a mean of NIS 2.27 .

), we decreased the company's equity value to ( ) from ( ) as per our Q3-2017 report ( . This corresponded to a target price ranging between and ; a mean of . We evaluate the company's equity value at $159.8 million ( NIS 551.6M ) corresponding to a target price ranging between NIS 2.54 and NIS 2.65 ; a mean of NIS 2.59 .

About the company - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ("the Company" and/or "RedHill") is an Israeli publicly-traded specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs candidates. The Company's main focus is advanced clinical development and commercialization in the US of orally-administered, proprietary, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. RedHill is currently promoting three gastrointestinal products and is advancing multiple clinical programs: three Phase III for gastrointestinal and inflammation indications and multiple Phase II for various indications including multiple myeloma, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. please clickhere (https://ww2.frost.com/research/equity-research/)

