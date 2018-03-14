Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: MAXIMUS' Revenues Grew 3%; EPS Surged 25%

Stock Monitor: International Seaways Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, MAXIMUS' revenues grew 3% to $623.1 million compared to $607.6 million in Q1 FY17. The increase was driven by revenue increases in the Company's Health Services and Human Services segments, including favorable foreign exchange movements. The Company's revenue numbers lagged analysts' estimates of $630.2 million.

During Q1 FY18, MAXIMUS' operating margin improved 70 basis points (bps) to 12.8% compared to the prior year's same period.

For Q1 FY18, MAXIMUS' net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $59.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $46.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) on December 22, 2017, in the United States created significant benefits for MAXIMUS. Excluding the benefits from the TCJA, the Company's earnings would have been $0.78 per diluted share for the reported quarter. MAXIMUS' earnings numbers came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.77 per share.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, MAXIMUS' Health Services segment's revenues rose 3% to $352.1 million compared to $340.7 million in Q1 FY17, driven by an organic growth and favorable currency exchange movements. The segment's operating margin was 16.4% for the reported quarter compared to 14.7% in the prior year's same period. The operating margin expansion reflected a portfolio of contracts at varying stages of maturity, as well as improved service delivery on the Health Assessment Advisory Service contract compared to Q1 FY17.

For Q1 FY18, MAXIMUS' US Federal Services segment's revenues fell 6% to $133.0 million compared to $141.3 million in Q1 FY17. The lower revenue was largely due to some contracts that ended, including the wind down of the Company's subcontract supporting a program with the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The segment's operating margin was 12.6% in the reported quarter versus 12.7% in the year earlier comparable quarter.

MAXIMUS' Human Services segment's revenues advanced 10% to $138.1 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $125.5 million in Q1 FY17, driven by higher levels of pass-through revenues from the Company's Australian operations, and to a lesser extent, favorable foreign exchange movements. The segment's operating margin was 5.8% for the reported quarter compared to 9.4% in the year earlier corresponding quarter. The operating margin was unfavorably impacted by a number of new contracts that are in the start-up phase, and the aforementioned pass-through revenue in Australia.

Sales and Pipeline

MAXIMUS' year-to-date signed contract awards at December 31, 2017, totaled $1.2 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $236.0 million. The Company's sales pipeline was $3.2 billion at December 31, 2017, comprising of approximately $1.0 billion in proposals pending, $0.2 billion in proposals in preparation, and $1.9 billion in opportunities tracking.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, MAXIMUS' cash and cash equivalents totaled $196.9 million. For Q1 FY18, the Company's cash flows from operations was $37.9 million, with a free cash flow of $31.4 million.

At December 31, 2017, MAXIMUS' days sales outstanding (DSO) were 69, consistent with the previous year.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, MAXIMUS re-affirmed its revenue forecasts to be in the range of $2.475 billion and $2.550 billion. The Company raised its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance and now expects GAAP earnings per diluted share to range between $3.30 and $3.50 compared to the Company's prior guidance of $2.95 to $3.15.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, MAXIMUS's stock was marginally down 0.34%, ending the trading session at $67.97.

Volume traded for the day: 403.65 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.55%; previous six-month period - up 8.28%; and past twelve-month period - up 10.97%

After yesterday's close, MAXIMUS's market cap was at $4.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

