Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Teradata Reported Better Than Expected Results

Stock Monitor: GDS Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Teradata Corp. (NYSE: TDC). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TDC. Teradata reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The data management Company provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Teradata. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GDS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Teradata most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TDC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Teradata reported revenue of $626 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, at par with the $626 million reported in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $610.5 million.

Teradata's full-year (FY) 2017 revenue was $2.16 billion compared to revenue of $2.32 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Teradata reported GAAP gross margin of 48.9% versus 50.3% for Q4 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, the Company's gross margin for the reported quarter was 51.8% versus 53.7% in the prior year's same quarter. The drop in non-GAAP gross margin for the reported quarter resulted from a higher mix of services revenue and lower services margin due to investments related to Teradata's transformation.

For Q4 2017, Teradata's operating income was $59 million compared to $98 million of operating income in Q4 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, operating income was $91 million in the reported quarter versus $131 million in the year ago same period.

Due to the enactment of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Reform) in December 2017, Teradata reported GAAP net loss of $74 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to net income of $58 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in Q4 2016.

Teradata's non-GAAP net income in Q4 2017, excluding the tax-related charge, stock-based compensation expense, and other special items was $72 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $92 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.50 per share.

For FY17, including the impact of the charge related to the Tax Reform, Teradata reported a net loss of $67 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to net income of $125 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in FY16.

The Company's non-GAAP net income was $173 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $338 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, in FY16. The decline in 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share for Q4 2017 and FY17 was largely due to increased investments related to the Company's transformation initiatives as well as revenue from subscription-based transactions being recognized over time versus upfront as was largely the case for Teradata's transactions in FY16.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Teradata generated $23 million of cash from operating activities compared to $52 million in Q4 2016. For FY17, the Company generated $324 million of cash from operating activities compared to $446 million in FY16.

In Q4 2017, Teradata generated $2 million of free cash flow compared to $20 million in Q4 2016. For FY17, Teradata's free cash flow was $237 million compared to $328 million in FY16.

Teradata ended Q4 2017 with $1.09 billion in cash. As of December 31, 2017, Teradata had total debt of approximately $780 million, consisting of $540 million outstanding under a term loan and $240 million in borrowings under its $400 million revolving credit facility.

During FY17, the Company used $351 million of cash to repurchase approximately 11.5 million shares. On February 05, 2018, Teradata's Board of Directors authorized an additional $310 million to be utilized to repurchase the Company's common stock under its open market share repurchase program. Teradata now has a total of approximately $500 million authorized for share repurchases under this share repurchase program, and it expires on February 05, 2021.

Guidance

For FY18, Teradata is forecasting revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. The Company's revenue is expected to be in the $490 million to $500 million range in Q1 2018.

For FY18, Teradata is projecting GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $0.67 to $0.77. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share is expected to be in the $1.50 to $1.60 range. The Company is anticipating GAAP loss per share in Q1 2018 to be in the band of $0.08 to $0.05 range, and non-GAAP earnings per share in the $0.13 to $0.16 range.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Teradata's stock was slightly down 0.68%, ending the trading session at $42.30.

Volume traded for the day: 844.29 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 20.86%; previous three-month period - up 10.88%; past twelve-month period - up 36.50%; and year-to-date - up 9.98%

After yesterday's close, Teradata's market cap was at $5.13 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 87.22.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Data Storage Devices industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors