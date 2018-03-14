Gresham Tech Announces Partnership With Trax for MiFID II Reconciliation Service

LONDON, March 14,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham, London-based fintech software company and leading provider of enterprise data integrity solutions today announced a strategic partnership with Trax, the post-trade services and European market data division of MarketAxess. Trax will leverage Gresham's Clareti platform to power a sophisticated 3-way reconciliation service for regulatory transaction reporting.

Reconciliation is mandatory under MiFID II to ensure complete and accurate transaction reporting. Regulatory Technical Standard (RTS) 22, Article 15, specifies that reconciliation between a firm's transaction data versus trade data as published by National Competent Authorities (NCAs) is required by investment firms. The new ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism) service offers firms a greater assurance of their data integrity across trading systems and transaction reporting venues.

Whilst the regulatory reporting requirements for MiFID II have been implemented and transparency delivered, many firms are now seeking to drive greater efficiency and data quality across their operational controls.

Ian Manocha, CEO, Gresham, comments,"Some ARM services are only able to deliver simple reporting processes, hamstrung by outdated software that limits the efficiency and sophistication of the service. We are delighted to be partnering with Trax, who can now bring absolute confidence to even their most complex clients by delivering the first simple, real time, 3-way data reconciliation of its kind."

Individual accountability is being made far more explicit with the FCA's Senior Managers Regime imposing wide-ranging implications for executives unable to demonstrate control and effective governance in relation to transaction reporting. Gresham's Clareti platform delivers absolute precision, evidencing holistic control between the trading systems, reporting systems and NCA's.

Chris Smith, Head of Trax, said,"Gresham offers an innovative technology solution that helps us configure data controls efficiently. The speed of client integration has proven to be a valuable benefit throughout the on-boarding process, by offering varieties of file formats with the highest data volumes. With Gresham we can offer our clients a reconciliation solution that allows them to comply with confidence and have total control over their data integrity."

Peyman Mestchian, expert and advisor on fintech commented,"In the current real-time, intraday, event-driven world, ensuring data quality is critical. The impact of inaccurate and missing data and costs of manual remediation are higher than ever so a service that can deliver operational integrity is going to be disruptive in this market."

