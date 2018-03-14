Conviviality has suspended its shares after discovering a £30m tax bill that could force the alcohol wholesaler and distributor to break its banking covenants. The company said the payment to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), due on 29 March, had not been recorded in its short-term cash-flow projections. The payment, discovered on 13 March, could reduce earnings with a knock-on effect to its banking covenants, Conviviality said. Conviviality revealed the tax payment a day after it told investors ...

