Active-Investors: Wired News - Biogen Presented New Interim Phase-2 Results from NURTURE Evaluating Efficacy and Safety of SPINRAZA at MDA Clinical Conference

Stock Monitor: Concordia Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB).If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BIIB as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 12, 2018, the Company announced that it has presented new interim Phase-2 results from the ongoing open-label, single-arm study, NURTURE, evaluating the efficacy and safety of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) among pre-symptomatic infants with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical Conference on March 11-14, 2018, in Arlington, Virginia. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Concordia International Corp. (NASDAQ: CXRX), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Biogen. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CXRX

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Biogen most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BIIB

Results of Phase-2 NURTURE Study

In the NURTURE study, SPINRAZA® was administered to 25 infants, six weeks old or younger, who were in the pre-symptomatic stage and genetically-diagnosed with SMA and had two or three copies of the SMN2 gene. The infants were followed for up to 25.6 months, beyond the typical timeframe when most infants with Type 1 SMA would have required permanent ventilation or died. Interim results from Phase-2 NURTURE trial showed that all infants treated with SPINRAZA® were alive and none required tracheostomy or permanent ventilation. SPINRAZA was well-tolerated, with no new safety concerns. The participants also achieved a mean CHOP INTEND score of 58.4 out of 64, which measures general motor function among infants with SMA.

Results Reinforce SPINRAZA®'s Effectiveness as the First & Only Approved Treatment for SMA

Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Biogen, stated that these results reinforce SPINRAZA®'s effectiveness as the first and only approved treatment for SMA and demonstrate once again the benefit it can bring to individuals with SMA, including infants, teens, and young adults. Alfred added that Biogen looks forward to working with healthcare providers and institutions in order to provide teens and young adults with SMA access to SPINRAZA®, a treatment that has demonstrated significant benefit in the maintenance of motor function for these patients.

Case Series Demonstrating SPINRAZA®'s Improving Effect on Teens and Young Adults with Type 2/3 SMA was also Presented

Biogen also presented a case series demonstrating SPINRAZA®'s stabilizing or improving effect on teens and young adults with Type 2 or 3 SMA. In the case series, 15 participants were 14 to 15 years old at the start of Study CS2, and 17 to 19 years old at the time of their last visit in the extension Study CS12. One participant was Type 2 and four were Type 3, and all received multiple doses of SPINRAZA over 2.5 years. The participants demonstrated stable or slightly improved motor function and quality of life during two years of treatment, and even afterward. This differs importantly from untreated teens and young adults with SMA, who experience a decline in motor function, specifically in a reduced walking distance and upper limb activities.

SPINRAZA® Approved by the FDA as First Treatment for SMA

In December 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved SPINRAZA® under Priority Review for the treatment of SMA in pediatric and adult patients. SPINRAZA® is the first and only treatment approved in the US for SMA. In June 2017, the European Commission (EC) granted a marketing authorization for SPINRAZA for the treatment of 5q SMA, making SPINRAZA® as the first approved treatment in the EU for SMA.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy

SMA is a rare neuromuscular disorder characterized by loss of motor neurons and progressive muscle wasting, often leading to early death. SMA manifests in various degrees of severity, which all have in common progressive muscle wasting and mobility impairment. Proximal muscles, arm and leg muscles that are closer to the torso and respiratory muscles are affected first. SMA is the most common genetic cause of infant death. Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disorder and is passed on in an autosomal recessive manner.

About SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)

SPINRAZA® is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), using Ionis' proprietary antisense technology, that is designed to treat SMA caused by mutations or deletions in the SMN1 gene located in chromosome 5q that leads to SMN protein deficiency. SPINRAZA® has the potential to increase the amount of full-length SMN protein in individuals with SMA. SPINRAZA® is the first and only approved a medicine for the treatment of SMA and is currently approved in the US, European Union, Brazil, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, and Canada.

SPINRAZA® must be administered via intrathecal injection, which delivers therapies directly to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around the spinal cord, where motor neurons degenerate in individuals with SMA due to insufficient levels of SMN protein.

About Biogen Inc.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biogen is a biotechnology company developing, marketing and manufacturing therapies for people living with serious neurological, autoimmune, and rare diseases. The Company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), has the first and only approved treatment for SMA, and is at the forefront of research into new medicines for neurological and neurodegenerative conditions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Biogen's stock rose 1.19%, ending the trading session at $283.24.

Volume traded for the day: 2.25 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.52 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Biogen's market cap was at $59.88 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.22.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors