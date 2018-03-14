Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics to Present at the B. Riley FBR Inaugural China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ: HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing drugs designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced that Dr. John Prendergast, Lead Independent Director of Heat Biologics, will present corporate highlights and positive interim data from its Phase 2 lung cancer clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo®) at the B. Riley FBR Inaugural China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS) on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10AM China Standard Time. The conference will be held March 15-17, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Hangzhou, China. CHIPS is focused on building cross-border relationships between Chinese and Western Healthcare investors and companies.

Heat Biologics' presentation will not be webcast, but a copy may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. We are currently enrolling patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo®). We also have numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Heat Biologics

+1 919 289 4017

investorrelations@heatbio.com

SOURCE: Heat Biologics, Inc.