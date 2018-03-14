Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

First Interim Dividend

The Company announces that the Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 7.2p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2018. This represents an increase of 5.9% compared to the first interim dividend paid by the Company in 2017 (first interim dividend 2017: 6.8p per share). Such dividend will be paid on Thursday, 17 May 2018 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 6 April 2018. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 5 April 2018. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Asset Services, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in October 2018.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

14 March 2018