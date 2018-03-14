Dimetis Launches Media Workflow Automation And Orchestration Solution With mX Media Exchange

DIETZENBACH, Germany, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimetis GmbH (www.dimetis.com), a leading software developer of media, broadcast and OSS automation solutions, today announced a major release of mX Media ExchangeTM, a comprehensive media workflow automation and orchestration platform developed for broadcasters, content providers and production companies such as ESPN, Fox Sports, Turner Sports, BBC Sport, NBC Sports Group, FIFA, ARD, SRG, UFA, Endemol, and CCTV.

Dimetis mX Media Exchangeprovides complete management, automation and transfer of large files with enhanced metadata handling for video and audio files with easy-to-use Web Interface. mX manages complex file-based workflows and connects easily with 3rd party systems such as transcoders, file checkers, workflow systems, storage, and resource scheduling tools. Some of the unique benefits include:

Advanced Metadata Editor and Management - Users can view and manage a powerful set of metadata. mX automatically collects technical metadata and can aggregate editorial metadata from multiple additional metadata sources.

- Users can view and manage a powerful set of metadata. mX automatically collects technical metadata and can aggregate editorial metadata from multiple additional metadata sources. Workflow Builder - A GUI helps users build customized complex workflows with drag-and-drop functionality, define rule-sets based on file information (metadata, file type, file size, etc.), store in the library for future reuse, and address 3 rd party systems into the workflow.

- A GUI helps users build customized complex workflows with drag-and-drop functionality, define rule-sets based on file information (metadata, file type, file size, etc.), store in the library for future reuse, and address 3 party systems into the workflow. Monitoring & Reporting - Comprehensive 24x7 monitoring is available and users can create customized reports based on completed transfers, alarm events, transferred volumes, number of transfers, and reporting time.

"With the new flexible mX Media Exchange reporting module, we were able to generate valuable new insights about the transfers and behaviors," said the head of DVB system planning for a major European broadcaster. "mX helps us minimize our operational costs by automatically extracting and handling the metadata and the painless integration of third-party systems such as transcoders, storage and management systems."

"We are proud to offer mX Media Exchange as part of our solution suite that helps service providers and broadcasters streamline their business," said Mr. Thomas Will, CEO of Dimetis, GmbH. "We are committed to develop solutions that improve workflow, operational efficiencies and ultimately the profitably of our customers."

About Dimetis

Streamlining Operations - For over18 years Dimetis is a developer of world-class tools for Media Workflow Automation, Video Workflow Orchestration, Post Production Workflow, NFV/SDN Orchestration and much more. Dimetis is a truly agnostic vendor, interfacing and working with all vendors, hardware or software.

The Dimetis global installed base of customers include such broadcasters as ARD and ZDF in Germany, as well as RAS and Rai Way in Italy and network operators AT&T, A1 Telekom Austria, GlobeCast France, Hibernia (USA & Europe), Telstra Australia, and Telenor Norkring Norway. For more information please visit http://www.dimetis.com.

Media Contact:

Mr. Glenn Booth

VP of Marketing, Dimetis

gbooth@dimetis.com

+1 (720) 253-5706