The latest market research report by Technavio on the global E-gates marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 19% during the period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global E-gates market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global E-gates market by component, including hardware, service, and software and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global E-gates market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Reduced airport operating expenses: a major market driver

Growing demand for a cost-efficient solution: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global E-gates market with 44% share in 2017

In 2017, hardware segment held the highest market share of 70%

Airport E-gates is an automated system, which replaces human guards to detect and prevent exit lane breaches. This automated system improves landside to airside security and helps reduce the ongoing operating expenses and provides a fast ROI on this automated system with a cost-effective way of guarding exit lane. Guards can be threatened or distracted, but this system is immune to such problems and will only respond as per the programing. Automated doors allow the manpower to be relocated to more productive tasks like checkpoint screening and employee screening. An automated system reduces the hiring of five to six security guards, leading to a reduction in the operational cost, thereby increasing the adoption of E-gates in airports.

E-gates installed at the airports enhances the usage of new technologies and reduces the need for security guards. Earlier, security guards were involved in checking the details of the customers and scanning the customers to avoid them from carrying any weapon with them. The baggage screening also involves a lot of hassle with the security guards as they check the entire luggage of the passengers. This process involved a large number of guards in the process that lead to a decrease in efficiency.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT security, "A large number of security guards at each checkpoint has reduced with the advent of E-gates. The usage of self-sufficient system has also increased, which proves to be helpful while screening the passengers. Therefore, the need for a cost-efficient solution will be a major trend for the global E-gates market during the forecast period."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, EMEA led the global E-gates market, followed by the Americas and APAC in 2017. However, APAC is the fastest growing market due to increased adoption of E-gates following a number of terrorist attacks as well as rising passenger tourism and travel activities. Another reason for its high adoption in this region is due to the introduction of advanced technologies like facial, iris, and fingerprint recognition that helps airports to speed up the immigration procedures and increase security.

EMEA was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017. The increase in spending by the government on the installation of E-gates at the airports to avoid terrorist attacks is one of the primary reason for its adoption in this region. Therefore, the cross-border relations will be maintained, along with the improvement in the economic infrastructure. The airports are essentially designed with border control in mind as most of the airports in Europe are international airports.

