Utility, Hawaiian Electric has announced the start of operations of a pilot project featuring flywheel energy storage technology provided by Amber Kinetics. The project will test the technology's capability of supporting the grid and allowing further integration of renewable generation. A pilot project for kinetic energy storage has begun operations on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The project features flywheel energy storage technology, provided by California's Amber Kinetics - the first time the company's flywheels have been commercially deployed in the United States. The 8 kW/32 kilowatt-hour ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...