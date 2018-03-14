Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Goris, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 in London.

The session will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:25am GMT and will be available on the company's website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

