The 4th Industrial Revolution is Realized in SIMTOS 2018

GOYANG, South Korea, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMTOS 2018, the largest exhibition in Korea inthe manufacturing industry, will be held from April 3 to April 7 in KINTEX Exhibition Center 1 and 2 located in Ilsan, Goyang, South Korea,with 100,000m2 of exhibition space. The exhibition is expected to be a big success with the active participation of companies from more than 30 countries which will use over 6,000 booths.

With the slogan of "Capture the Future: 4th Industrial Revolution," SIMTOS 2018 will provide various programs to present the future to be made through the convergence of traditional production technology with high-tech ICT technology.

What is especially notable is the"Special Exhibition Hall for the 4th Industrial Revolution," presented for the first time this year. The organizer of the exhibition plans to offer a realistic and clear way of innovation through this special exhibition prepared ambitiously with the experience of operating a test special exhibition hall ofa smart factory in 2016.

The Special Exhibition Hall for the 4th Industrial Revolution will show the latest technologies and solutions related to such core elements as IoT, big data, network, cooperative robot and engineering software with the 3 themes of smart factory, digitalization and connection.

The composite solution hall within the special exhibition hall will be a place for the demonstration of manufacturing technologies connected with the element technologies of the 4th industrial revolution where Korean companies like Doosan Robotics and Hwacheon as well as global companies including DMG MORI, Mitsubishi Electricity, Hexagon Metrology, Sandvik Coromant and Guhring will show the actual features of the 4th industrial revolution.

The technical tour of the special exhibition hall will be another highlight. Visitors can see the special exhibition with the explanation of an expert guide. Also, conferences with the theme of the 4th industrial revolution will be held for 2 days, and the operation of the first special exhibition halls for each continent will show the trend of convergence and cooperation beyond the border of each product.

A spokesperson for the exhibition said, "We hope visitors can prepare for the future manufacturing environment by seeing the latest technologies and products of global companies in all the areas of manufacturing including machine tool, component, automation, laser cutting and bending and software."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652974/Teraplanet__SIMTOS_2018.jpg